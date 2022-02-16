Quinn double proves decisive as Ireland claim comeback win over Poland

Louise and Lucy Quinn were both on the score-sheet for Ireland. Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Sportsfile

Ireland secured a 2-1 win over Poland in their opening game at the Pinatar Cup after goals from Louise and Lucy Quinn.

Vera Pauw's side made a winning start to the eight-team tournament in Spain, recovering from a goal down to advance to the semi-final stage.

Poland took the advantage shortly after the break after Niamh Fahey, who won her 100th cap, was ruled to have handled the ball in the area.

Paulina Dudek's spot-kick put the Girls in Green on the back foot, but they responded strongly. Lucy Quinn's well-taken goal pulled Ireland level after 66 minutes, before Louise Quinn headed the winner 15 minutes from time.

Ireland will face either Hungary or Russia in the Pinatar Cup semi-final on Sunday. Belgium, Scotland, Slovakia and Wales are on the other side of the draw.