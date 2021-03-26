Quick-fire Ireland U21 double seals late comeback win over Wales

Jonathan Afolabi of Republic of Ireland celebrates with team-mate Luca Connell after his side's winning goal during the U21 International friendly match against Wales at Colliers Park in Wrexham. Photo by David Rawcliffe/Sportsfile

Ireland’s Under-21 began their new cycle with victory over Wales in today’s friendly, coming from behind in Wrexham to win through an own-goal.

Jim Crawford handed debuts to 11 players over the course of a game, the first warm-up for the 2023 European Championship qualifiers kicking off in September.

Ireland took time to get into the game, deservedly trailing at the break from a Joe Adams 12th-minute strike, but the equalised through Jonathan Afolabi on 76 before an own-goal minutes later decided the outcome.

Facing into a strong wind during the first half, Ireland gave Nathan Huggins too much time on the right flank to deliver a cross which Grimsby Town winger Adams side-footed home from 10 yards.

It took until 57 minutes for Ireland to fashion their first effort on target. Excellent build-up play from Louie Watson led to the Derby County first-teamer threading a pass through for Lee O’Connor, whose scuffed shot was easily saved by Nathan Shepperd.

Ryan Stirk missed a sitter to put Wales further ahead on 74 minutes, a miss that proved pivotal.

Two minutes later, Conor Noss evaded his marker on the right to reach the endline and his cutback was tapped in by Celtic striker Afolabi.

The game completely turned 90 seconds later when a backpass from Morgan Boyes caught out sub ‘keeper Shepperd off-guard and trickled in off the post.

WALES - L Webb (N Shepperd 46); F Stevens, B Sass-Davies, M Boyes, E Jones: R Stirk, T Taylor (C Norton 63); N Huggins, J Adams (R Culwill 81), S Spence (S Pearson 63); L Jephcott.

IRELAND - B Maher; L O’Connor, M McGuinness, A Omobamidele, M O’Malley (G Kilkenny 69); L Connell, L Watson (C Grant 74); A Gilbert (T Wright 69), J Afolabi (E Varian 86), C Noss.

Referee: John Jones (Wales)

