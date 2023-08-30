‘Questions and rumours put a cloud over what should have been a celebration’ – Karen Duggan on Vera Pauw departure

Former Ireland international Karen Duggan has urged the FAI to take their time in finding a replacement for Vera Pauw as manager of the senior international side.

Following confirmation late on Tuesday night that Pauw would not be offered a new contract, there is immediate pressure on the FAI to hire a new manager with the Nations League double header at home to Northern Ireland – in the Aviva Stadium – and away to Hungary only three weeks away. Eileen Gleeson, once part of Pauw’s backroom staff and now head of Women’s and Girls’ football within the FAI, will be in charge as caretaker for the September double header.

Who will replace Vera Pauw as Ireland manager?

There is another round of games in the Nations League in October and in terms of the timing of the FAI’s manager search, it's notable that there was a three-month gap in 2019 between the exit of Colin Bell as women's team boss and the recruitment of Pauw.

But while there will be demands for the post to be filled on a permanent basis by then, veteran Duggan says it has to be the right appointment, not a rushed one.

"It’s important that the FAI find the right person,” Duggan told RTE radio today. “We have the Nations League coming up, people will want a full-time manager in place for that but our next focus has to be on the Euros [2025]. The FAI took a long time to make their decision last night, hopefully it won’t take as long to find a candidate but it has to be the right one.

"The next step is crucial at such an important part in our development, getting to a World Cup should be a catalyst in an uprising in the number of players playing in this country and we need to make sure we have the right structures in place, the right manager in place, to nurture the talent that is coming through.

"We have a lot girls who are ageing and it needs to be a project for the new manager, they have to give it the time it needs, not just come in for one campaign, it needs to be someone who has ambition for the senior international team and the way it’s going,” added Duggan, who won the last of her 36 caps in 2018.

Duggan maintained that the lead up to the finals in Australia, in particular a piece in The Athletic just before the finals which focused again on allegations about Pauw’s time as coach of Houston Dash and charges of weight-shaming allegations which Pauw strongly refutes – had a bearing on what happened in the finals.

"The article that came out brought up unrest around her tenure in America, as soon as there's a stall on the FAI’s part and a doubt in their mind, it does call into question her future and we knew that was hanging over her for the World Cup,” Duggan said.

“And it wasn’t helped by how the World Cup ended, there seemed to be a bit of unrest between her and the captain, that just brought about more questions and rumours, it put a cloud over what should have been a celebration but during the World Cup it seemed like we were talking about everything but the football, unfortunately.

"Reaching the World Cup can never be taken away from Vera and in the passage of time her tenure will be looked back on positively particularly by Irish fans who were given so many great moments in Australia.”