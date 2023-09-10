QPR man Sinclair Armstrong makes the cut for Dutch tie but Bohs’ Jonathan Afolabi misses out

Sinclair Armstrong during a Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sinclair Armstrong remains in contention for a senior Ireland debut against the Netherlands tonight but Bohemians man Jonathan Afolabi misses out as he was not in the official matchday squad named by Stephen Kenny today.

Teams must provide UEFA with a final squad list on the morning of each qualifier and when the FAI issued their list today there were a number of changes from the panel on duty in Paris on Thursday. Matt Doherty, available again after suspension, and Andrew Omobamidele come into the squad as Darragh Lenihan and the injured Enda Stevens drop out. Will Keane is also absent, replaced the uncapped QPR player Armstrong, but Afolalbi, called in on Friday, will not be on the bench.

Mark Travers is also out, replaced by Bristol City man Max O’Leary.

Nathan Ake, an injury doubt for Holland, is in their 23-strong squad.