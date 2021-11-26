| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Psychological damage of dropped points could be hurtful later on for Pauw’s side

David Kelly

Katie McCabe celebrates Ireland's equaliser at Tallaght Stadium: Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Katie McCabe celebrates Ireland's equaliser at Tallaght Stadium: Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Katie McCabe celebrates Ireland's equaliser at Tallaght Stadium: Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Katie McCabe celebrates Ireland's equaliser at Tallaght Stadium: Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Heady days for the women’s game in this country. After a record attendance for a domestic Cup final, record ticket sales for international on an icy night in Tallaght.

But Ireland were caught cold here; a month after igniting their World Cup hopes, they froze when least expected. 

Most Watched

Privacy