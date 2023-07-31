‘P*ssed off’ Kyra Carusa believes Irish players ‘owe our country’ a win

Kyra Carusa was surprisingly taken off in the defeat to Canada. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kyra Carusa smiles when reminded of the moment when she could have stolen Katie McCabe’s thunder.

It will never be shown in the highlight reels, but it was the US-born striker’s determination that secured the corner from which the Ireland captain struck the shot that was heard around the world.

Despite the attention of two Canadian defenders and a flailing goalkeeper, the London City Lionesses’ striker just couldn’t scramble the ball home in those dramatic opening minutes in Perth.

“I visualised that ball going in the back of the net, so I was a little baffled when it didn’t,” says Carusa of the moment she thought she may have added to her two-goal international tally.

“I was p*ssed off. We got the corner, the crowd is cheering louder than you could imagine and I’m there, ‘Sorry, is there a hole in the net? How did that not go in?’”

Of her 14 appearances in green, Canada arguably represented her best, and her removal so prematurely was only one of several questionable sideline calls.

Even earlier, she had prompted the disappearance of her marker, Kadeisha Buchanan; in any code, a resounding personal declaration of supremacy.

“I’m familiar with her from the States,” reveals Carusa. “She played with Virginia in the NCWA in College, and I’m very familiar with her as a player.

​“She’s very decorated as a player there, and throughout her entire career, but in those moments, it’s funny, you don’t necessarily look at those players and their accolades or resumés. If that was the case, I don’t think many players would look at me and rate me very high!

“It’s all about that moment, that match-up, that battle. After maybe two plays off of her, I could see there was going to be a lot of success out of that.

“I really think she comes off at half-time, so yeah, I got quite a few opportunities off of her, so it worked well for us.

“To be fair to Canada, they made a few changes in that half, and because the first half was that difficult for them, that was a testament to us and us, as individuals, in a team performance.”

Lucy Quinn expressed some surprise at her half-time withdrawal despite playing so well, a feeling apparently shared by some of her team-mates who wondered why she didn’t return after the break.

Manager Vera Pauw stressed it was a pre-planned move to bring on Abbie Larkin and unrelated to the shock concession of a goal on the stroke of half-time.

“I do feel that in the second half, that’s something that I could have continued to do,” said a disappointed Quinn. “But Abbie is just as capable of finding those pockets and running with the ball and causing defenders real issues.

“I always want to step out and leave everything on the pitch, and it’s just a shame we couldn’t get the result. I was really disappointed with that.”

Canada is in the past now; Nigeria today offers a final chance to make some semblance of history.

“It’s such a tough group, and it’s another tough game,” adds Quinn. “You want to go out and you want to win, and you want to give the fans something to celebrate, and you want to go into your first tournament and get points.

“But, realistically, it’s going to be such a tough match, and we are going to have to be good. If you start overthinking things too much, you’ll get lost from what you want to achieve.

“No matter what happens in the last game, I think the girls have represented themselves and the team so well. There’s more to give and hopefully we’ll get some well-earned points.

“You know that you have to be on it and be the best version of you in every second of every game. It’s just really disappointing because we are also so capable. When you look around our squad, we also have some world-class players.

“But Canada have tournament experience, they came on and turned it up a notch. They’re the things we will have to be really brutal with ourselves about. We must grow into a team and be just as effective as that at times, really.”

There are times it feels as if they would love to just start again, knowing what they know now.

“We look at this game like it is the start, like playing that first game in the World Cup, but with the experience of those two games behind us,” adds Carusa.

“And that is very exciting for us; we know so much more and we have learnt so much more and learnt as a team of our abilities in so much more.​

“We want to go into this game and get a positive result, because that is what we owe ourselves, that is what we owe our country, that is what we owe everyone, the ones who came before us and led us to this opportunity to be in a World Cup.

“I feel, personally, I have learnt what a World Cup occasion genuinely feels like and in that moment, remind yourself that it is a game; you play the game, that is what you do every day, you play with these people all the time.

“You laugh with them, you play patterns with them.

“This already feels like the start of another World Cup, you have already gained what you have in the last game. What an incredible opportunity!”

They don’t want to leave another one behind them. Not when there’s no more tomorrows.