Preston North End back Robbie Brady to deliver after agreeing two-year deal

Ireland international Robbie Brady has been challenged to add more goals to his game next season after he secured his future by signing a new two-year deal with Preston North End.

The 31-year-old remained unsure of his next move when his contract with Preston ran out at the end of disappointing season for the Lancashire club as they failed to make the promotion play-offs. However after weeks of talks, Preston have secured his services up to 2025.

"Robbie has been a top professional to work with on a daily basis and has had some fantastic performances. The competition between him and Alvaro (Fernandez) for a place on that left-hand side was tremendous last season,” manager Ryan Lowe said.

"We feel he can give us a bit more going forward in terms of adding some goals and that'll be the aim for him this season. He's a quality player and we're really pleased that he's committed his future to Preston North End."

Brady, omitted from the Ireland squad named last week by Stephen Kenny for the Euro 2024 double header this month, admitted his relief at getting the contract sorted to early in the summer.

"I’m delighted to get it done. I’ve had a great time at the club since I’ve been here with great lads and great people. There’s just an all-round good feel to it,” Brady told the club’s website.

"I’ll be giving everything I have now to help the team push forward to hopefully put a better season on top of the one we’ve just had, and have a good go at it."