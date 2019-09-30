Pressure grows on Delaney to quit €160,000 Euro post

John Delaney is coming under growing pressure to resign from his €160,000-a-year Uefa post as he formally resigned from the FAI.

The former CEO is believed to have left with an exit package in the region of €350,000 - considerably less than he had initially been looking for.

It is understood that the details of the confidential settlement will become apparent at the resumption of the FAI's AGM in November when accounts will be presented five months later than scheduled.

Sports Minister Shane Ross has insisted State funding for the FAI cannot be restored until details of the settlement package are published.

FAI president Donal Conway and vice-president Paul Cooke were part of the discussions last week along with legal representatives.

However, attention will now turn to Mr Delaney's membership of Uefa's executive committee. While leaving your country's football association does not necessarily lead to a Uefa departure, it is likely he will be asked to resign.

It is expected that Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin, who is keen for the organisation to be scandal-free, will now make a move to wind up Mr Delaney's involvement on the executive committee. The role comes with a salary of €160,000 and expenses.

Mr Delaney was CEO of the FAI until last March when he controversially moved to a new post of executive vice-president.

That came in the wake of a turbulent period for the association following revelations that Mr Delaney had provided his employer with a €100,000 bridging loan in 2017.

Talks were held over the past two weeks between the FAI and Mr Delaney's camp to finalise his departure.

The final settlement was almost reached on Friday but the talks spilled into Saturday.

Then, at 11.15pm on Saturday, the FAI issued a terse four-line statement confirming the end of Mr Delaney's 14-year tenure with the association.

It stated that the 51-year-old was leaving the organisation with immediate effect.

"The FAI will fulfil certain notice and pension obligations as agreed between the parties," it said.

It concluded saying: "Both parties have agreed to make no further comment."

However, Mr Ross yesterday warned the FAI that the full details of the settlement package must be published before the Government will restore its funding.

He said the Government wanted to know the full details of any financial agreement made with Mr Delaney as part of his decision to fully quit the organisation.

Mr Ross told RTÉ news he wanted to know whether taxpayers' money was used to fund the severance agreement.

He said the public needed to be confident that large sums were not being paid out without any real need.

"I think it's absurd after all the controversy that we shouldn't know exactly what the payoff is," Mr Ross said.

He welcomed the resignation of the former CEO, but said the FAI still required root and branch governance reforms and that he wanted to see the old regime changed in its entirety.

"It's not good enough to chop off one head and save the rest of them. We've got to see root and branch reform," he argued.

The minister added that he was waiting for the three reports into the FAI's finances.

The first of these is due to be published in little more than a week and these reports' contents would influence the question of future government funding for the FAI.

Meanwhile, FAI sources said they expected a backlash and anger from football's grassroots about the settlement, especially from cash-strapped clubs.

"It sticks in my throat, absolutely," said one FAI source.

"If I had my way, we'd have just sacked him and taken our chances in the courts. We know we'll get hammered for agreeing to any sort of payoff."

But some senior officials in the FAI feel that the weekend exit of Mr Delaney was a good deal for them, and meant they avoided a costly possible court case.

"This needed to happen and we got it done on the cheap. It would have cost us a lot more money, and a lot more time, to go through the courts," one staffer said.

