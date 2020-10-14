Potential Wembley date for Ireland as New Zealand pull out of November England clash

Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland could be playing England in a friendly at Wembley next month.

England were due to play New Zealand on Thursday November 12 next, but the All Whites have pulled out because many of their players would have had to quarantine when they returned to their clubs all across Europe and at home in New Zealand.

Ireland are down to play Bosnia, away, that night, but a game against England at Wembley looks a better bet than a trip to the Balkans in light of Kenny’s remarks yesterday about players not being released by their clubs for international duty in the midst of the Covid pandemic.

With both Scotland and Northern Ireland facing Euro play-offs on November 12, and England having played Wales just last week, the Boys in Green are in pole position to take this game now and agree to a rescheduled Bosnia date next year.

