Potential Covid restrictions see Jim Crawford name extended U21 squad for second match of qualification double-header

COVID-19 regulations are causing havoc with the Republic of Ireland U-21 side's qualifying campaign as manager Jim Crawford may be forced to field a home-based squad for a qualifier away to Montenegro.

Ireland play Luxembourg in Dublin next Friday in the first of a double header in a campaign which has started positively, with four points from two away games. The second game is away to Montenegro but as that nation is on the "red list" for travel for players based in the UK and Germany, that poses a serious problem for Crawford.

Under current regulations, anyone from a UK/German club who travels to Montenegro would have to isolate for 10 days upon their return, ruling them out of action for their clubs, which clubs will not allow. There is no restriction on Irish-based individuals from travelling to Montenegro.

Unless that rule is relaxed and the British-based players are allowed to travel to Montenegro, Crawford will have to take a squad of home-based players as the Montenegro FA have refused to accommodate alternative solutions.

"If it does go down those lines, of having a home-based squad, they won't let themselves, their families, their clubs or their country down. It will be exciting for the players but we will see how it evolves over the next few days. But as it stands, they will not travel," Crawford said today.

"We have been through every avenue that we could possibly go, we asked them [Montenegro] to reverse the fixture and play in Dublin but they said they wouldn't do that. We asked about playing in a neutral venue and they wouldn't give up home advantage. We asked about playing in March as we have only one game then and they declined, so we have had to go down this route and be prepared, having a home-based group ready to play, though first we have to concentrate on Luxembourg."

Talks are ongoing at a high level, involving UEFA, FIFA, the Premier League and other bodies across the game to allow players travel to play for their national teams without issue, and Crawford has a faint hope that exemptions will be granted to allow the UK-based players to travel.

"Jonathan Hill has been working very hard behind the scenes to get answers, everyone is aware that they might allow players to travel to countries if they are vaccinated, and we have 75% who are vaccinated, it's the other 25%. Some have received one injection, some have received none."

While David Odumosu (Drogheda United), Dawson Devoy, Andy Lyons, Ross Tierney (Bohemians) and Colm Whelan (UCD) are in the squad to play Luxembourg, they would be joined by Ronan Boyce (Derry City), Kameron Ledwidge (Shelbourne) Josh Honohan (Cork City), Alex Murphy (Galway United), Niall O’Keefe (Waterford), Andrew Quinn (Bray Wanderers), Evan Weir (UCD), Evan McLaughlin (Derry City), Niall Morahan (Sligo Rovers), Darragh Nugent (Longford Town), Killian Phillips (Drogheda United), Johnny Kenny (Sligo), Brandon Kavanagh (Bray Wanderers), Cian Kavanagh (Waterford), Dean Williams (Longford Town) for the Montenegro game, unless the situation changes.

Republic of Ireland Under-21s squad for Luxembourg U21

Goalkeepers: Sam Blair (Bury Town, on loan from Norwich City), Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), David Odumosu (Drogheda United)

Defenders: Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Oisin McEntee (Greenock Morton, on loan from Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic)

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (Peterborough United, on loan from West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Alex Gilbert (Swindon Town, on loan from Brentford), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Conor Noss (Borussia Möchengladbach), Ross Tierney (Bohemians), Louie Watson (Derby County)

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Will Ferry (Crawley Town, on loan from Southampton), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Rotherham United), Liam Kerrigan (UCD), Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Tyreik Wright (Salford City, on loan from Aston Villa), Colm Whelan (UCD)