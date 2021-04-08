Positives for Vera Pauw as Ireland put up spirited showing in Danish defeat

Signe Bruun celebrates her side's goal scored by Denmark team-mate Nicoline Sorensen in the 1-0 win over Ireland. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Vera Pauw intends to feature every player in her squad in the country’s two friendlies this week but it was no surprise that she picked her strongest in Tallaght in the 1-0 defeat to Denmark.

The Danes reached the finals of the last European Championships and are embarking upon intense preparations for the next Euros; Ireland, ranked seventeen places below them, remain in the foot-hills.

For long spells at Tallagh Stadium however, it wasn’t always easy to discern that the gulf between these teams is so vast; although Denmark deserved their victory, of that there is little doubt.

They created the superior chances, and more of them; but Ireland, growing into their 3-5-2 formation, did enough in brief flurries of possession, and composed defending, to hold their own.

Ireland’s midfield competed stoutly all evening and Megan Connolly and Jamie Finn were outstanding; it may not have been an occasion for Denise O’Sullivan’s sparkling skills as she was herself well-marshalled all evening.

They will regret the early concession of a poor goal, a badly-defended cross swept home by the otherwise profligate Nicoline Sorensen. But for the woodwork, captain Katie McCabe may have nicked her side a draw few would have cavilled with.

But Ireland’s growing confidence will not be too damaged by either the result or the performance. As the World Cup qualification process begins later this year, their task is to accelerate the closing of the gap between them and the best, as well as ensuring they display their ability to trump the rest; twin aims which have been beyond their grasp recent years.

Pernille Harder, the world’s most expensive female footballer when transferred to Chelsea from Wolfsburg last September, signposted the early danger when her burst down the right caused Katie McCabe some discomfort.

From the opposite wing, where Sofie Svava was raiding almost unhindered, her cross found Everton’s Nicole Sorensen but her header was wasteful.

Within a minute she would atone for her error.

Nadia Naim found Svava this time and, as Diane Caldwell and Louise Quinn collided, a faint flick directed the ball towards Sorensen, who finished unerringly to give the tenth-ranked FIFA nation the lead.

Naim then had a shot on target after easily defying Quinn’s challenge following a lovely slide rule pass from the classy Harder, but Grace Moloney stood firm at the near post to smother the effort.

Ireland enjoyed brief flurries; a nice move from the back saw Diane Caldwell combine with Jamie Finn; the latter moved the ball quickly to Denise O’Sullivan, while Caldwell’s run distracted the Danish defence sufficiently to allow Amber Barrett to ghost past the last defender’s shoulder.

O’Sullivan’s pass was accurate enough and it required keeper Lene Christensen’s well-timed sprint from her line to slide and gather the ball just as Barrett attempted to pounce on the edge of the area.

Before the game, goalkeeper Marie Hourihan (hip)and defender Niamh Farrelly (ankle) were ruled out of this week’s double-header for the Irish.

They picked up the knocks in their last club games and it was hoped that they might pull through but a decision was made after Wedensday night's training.

Midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn (foot) also missed out after picking up a knock in training but will be part of the squad for Belgium on Sunday in Brussels.

Ireland stuck to their passing game and Keeva Kennan, escaping Svava’s clutches, combined with Finn to set Payne free down the right; sensing the keeper’s wander-lust, she attempted an audacious lob but the effort swayed wide in the swirling breeze.

Sofie Junge tested Moloney with a driven shot from outside the area midway through the half; they remained dominant, if not rampant, Ireland’s midfield pressure disrupting their attempts at cohesion.

Indeed their next best effort came from a long throw, one which had Vera Pawu palpitating on the sideline, as Sorensen found Bruun, whose neat turn and shot was just as adeptly thwarted by a confident Moloney, aiming to stake her long-term claim to the troublesome number one jersey.

She was guilty of an error though before half-time as Naim almost undid her with a lob as the Reading woman rushed from her line; a Danish push in the area spared her blushes as Caldwell cleared off the line.

She swiftly recovered her composure to gather another Danish effort as the recent European Championship finalists sought a second before the break.

Emily Whelan came into the game after half-time and immediately made an impression, finding space down the right to carve out a shot which almost fooled Christensen, who was relived to see the effort whizz past her left-hand post.

The familiar pattern soon resumed; the Danes composed in possession while the Irish, hassling and harrying in an attempt to force an error and launch a counter, with Megan Connolly the chief enforcer until her premature departure with an ankle injury

From rather more sustained build-up play, Arsenal star McCabe combined with the lively Whelan and, advancing stealthily within shooting range, unleashed a thunderous strike which caromed off the Danish crossbar in the 53rd minute.

Ireland had decent spells, even when the team was interrupted with substitutions, and Ellen Molloy flashed a shot wide.

The busy Whelan was then fouled on the right edge of the area in the 68th minute, allowing McCabe another attempt to wield her left-footed wand but her shot skidded beyond the right-hand post.

Ireland’s ambitious high defensive line was undone from the kick-out, Rikke Sevecke’s raking ball down the right-wing finding Bruun, whose fierce volley was pushed around the post by Moloney.

Another sweeping move resulted in Harder feeding Sorensen but she was wasteful again, before Diane Caldwell saved a certain goal, blocking Harder’s attempted rebound after Moloney spilled Sorensen’s shot.

As if catching the national mood, the Danes were ramping up the pressure on the Irish as the minutes ticked on.

But Harder’s wasteful free-kick – unfairly awarded – and splayed shot towards the Blessington Road were not deserving of reward.

Indeed, the home side finished stronger, Louise Quinn making her familiar late switch up front and nodding down a ball for Whelan to blast the side-netting.

Ireland’s reward may have been minimal but so too, one suspects, will their disappointment.

Ireland - G Molone; N Fahey, L Quinn, D Caldwell; K Kennan (A O’Gorman 72), M Connolly (E Molloy 62), K McCabe; D O’Sullivan, J Finn; H Payne (E Whelan HT), A Barrett (R Jarrett 62) .

Denmark – L Christensen; R Sevecke, S Boye, K Veje; N Sorensen, S Troelsgaard (L Gevitz 72), S Junge (E Snerie HT), S Svava (F Thogersen 62); S Bruun (O Holdt 72), P Harder, N Naim (S Larsen 80).

Ref – L Thompson (NIR)

