Portugal’s Renato Sanches ruled out of World Cup qualifier against Ireland 

Renato Sanches is ruled out of Ireland match

Portugal will be without influential midfielder Renato Sanches for next month's World Cup qualifier with Ireland.

The Lille player is set for a six week spell on the sidelines due to minor surgery on his knee.

It means he will be absent for the visit of Stephen Kenny's side to Faro on September 1.

Kenny watched Portugal closely during the Euros and had flagged Sanches as a key player after he played his way into their team.

The 23-year-old has undergone a revival in his career after a lull which included a poor loan spell at Swansea but he managed to relegate Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes to the bench during the Euros.

That does illustrate the quality of back-up option available to the hosts.

Kenny will name his Ireland squad next week, and he is planning without Jason Knight and Enda Stevens due to their respective injury issues.