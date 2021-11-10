| 9.4°C Dublin

‘Portugal are a better team than Ireland, but that’s in theory – you have to win it on the field’

Former striker Nuno Gomes explains why the star-studded visitors must be wary in Dublin on Thursday night and why he always knew Cristiano Ronaldo would go on to achieve great things

Portugal's Nuno Gomes hands the captain's armband to team-mate Ronaldo during their Group A Euro 2008 match against Turkey at the Stade de Geneve. Photo: Denis Balibouse/Reuters Expand

Portugal's Nuno Gomes hands the captain's armband to team-mate Ronaldo during their Group A Euro 2008 match against Turkey at the Stade de Geneve. Photo: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Aidan Fitzmaurice

With a glittering CV from his playing days, appearances in five major finals with his national team, movie-star looks which make him appear younger than 45, and a burgeoning career as a player agent back in Portugal, Nuno Gomes should have few regrets.

There is the fact that his own Portugal side never won a major trophy while the nation are yet to win the World Cup, a wrong he hopes the current side can right in Qatar next year, once they get over the road blocks that are the Republic of Ireland (Thursday) and Serbia (Sunday). But there is also a minor irritant in the form of Thursday night’s match venue.

“I’ve been to Dublin twice and never won so I know it’s not easy there. I was on the bench in 2001 in the World Cup, when (Luis) Figo scored for us and Roy Keane scored for you. The second time we lost 1-0,” he says of a 2005 friendly at the old Lansdowne Road.

