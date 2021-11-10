‘Portugal are a better team than Ireland, but that’s in theory – you have to win it on the field’

With a glittering CV from his playing days, appearances in five major finals with his national team, movie-star looks which make him appear younger than 45, and a burgeoning career as a player agent back in Portugal, Nuno Gomes should have few regrets.

There is the fact that his own Portugal side never won a major trophy while the nation are yet to win the World Cup, a wrong he hopes the current side can right in Qatar next year, once they get over the road blocks that are the Republic of Ireland (Thursday) and Serbia (Sunday). But there is also a minor irritant in the form of Thursday night’s match venue.

“I’ve been to Dublin twice and never won so I know it’s not easy there. I was on the bench in 2001 in the World Cup, when (Luis) Figo scored for us and Roy Keane scored for you. The second time we lost 1-0,” he says of a 2005 friendly at the old Lansdowne Road.

On that day, despite having some of the finest attacking players in Europe – Deco, Pauleta and a Cristiano Ronaldo who had days earlier celebrated his 20th birthday were in the starting XI, Nuno Gomes and Luis Boa Morte were called off the bench – Portugal were beaten by Ireland, outscored by the goal-shy defender Andy O’Brien.

“We had a really good team in ’05, but it’s always difficult to play in a place like Dublin if you are not completely focused on the game, if you somehow relax,” Gomes tells the Irish Independent.

“So Portugal have to be aware of that today, they know it will be a difficult game. Portugal are a better team than Ireland, but that’s in theory, and you don’t win matches in theory, you have to win it on the field.”

Expand Close Portuguese forward Nuno Gomes (R) and Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate after Ronaldo scored a goal during the Euro 2008 Championships Group A football match Czech Republic vs. Portugal on June 11, 2008 at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland. Credit: Dimitar Dilfokk, Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Portuguese forward Nuno Gomes (R) and Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate after Ronaldo scored a goal during the Euro 2008 Championships Group A football match Czech Republic vs. Portugal on June 11, 2008 at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland. Credit: Dimitar Dilfokk, Getty Images

A Benfica player when he lined out against Ireland in 2005, Gomes knew the Ireland XI well, an all-Premier League side. The current crop from Portugal could be forgiven for knowing little about the Irish players from Wigan, Rotherham and Portsmouth.

“OK, you don’t have a Damien Duff any more, and I always liked him as a player.

“But there is respect there from Portugal’s side. If you look at the Ireland squad, the names don’t compare to the great Irish teams of the past, when you had 11 Premier League players, but Ireland are building a team for the future. You have some young players coming in.

“The name of the players on the back of the shirts doesn’t matter, it’s the things you do in the game that counts.

Read More

“It’s always difficult to play in Ireland because of the culture you have, Irish players don’t give up until the end, these Irish guys have a spirit that they carry on to the field,” he says, mindful of what happened in Faro last time the nations met.

“Ireland defended really well, caused problems for our players and restricted their chances, and Ireland, of course, scored late in the first half.

“Ireland were holding on very well, they defended their goal like lions, and the ball just wouldn’t go in for us, so Portugal needed the two goals from Ronaldo, we have a player from another planet who helped us, again.”

That Irish spirit he mentions has been a cliché for too long but one player with outstanding character as well as talent who embodies Portugal’s spirit is their captain and talisman Ronaldo.

Gomes and Ronaldo first crossed paths in their domestic league, Gomes with Benfica and Ronaldo with Sporting Lisbon (2002/’03). The first time they played together for the national team, in the lead-up to Euro 2004, Ronaldo was a teenage rookie winning his fifth cap while Gomes had been in the national team for eight years.

There would come a seminal moment at Euro 2008 when Gomes passed the captain’s armband on to Ronaldo but veteran Gomes had already seen the greatness emerging.

“I played with him at Euro 2004, the 2006 World Cup and Euro 2008. When he arrived he was a young player, I think he was 18 when he first came but we could see right away he was different from the others, just the talent he had. Not just talent but the will to be a better player, the will to compete with the older players and to be stronger every day,” says Gomes, who scored 29 times in 79 appearances for Portugal from 1996 to 2011.

“I was impressed, and he was very humble in the early years when he came into the national team, he was willing to learn from the older players and to listen to other players, listen to the coach.

“He always wanted to learn and we could see he was very focused on achieving what he wanted.

“We had a lot of great players when he arrived, we still had Figo, (Fernando) Couto, (Rui) Costa, Deco, really good players who were at really big clubs in Europe at the time and he was humble enough to learn from those players.

“It was that will to get better every day which is one of the secrets for him to do what he has done, he’s a really good character. He hates to lose, I have to say that, he always wants to find a way to win.”

Gomes played in World Cup finals (two) and Euro finals (three) but that side had a couple of near-misses, only corrected when Portugal won at Euro 2016.

“We were close in 2004 at home, we got to the final and lost to Greece,” he says.

“We made the semis in the 2006 World Cup, we always had good teams, we were close to winning an international tournament but it didn’t happen. That generation deserved to win at least one trophy but that’s football, I don’t know why we were close but could not win.

“So it was great for us as a nation to win in 2016, to finally win something, as a nation we deserved to win a big title but the World Cup is the one that is missing the one we want and expect to win.”

The build-up to this game is strange for Portugal, who have a number of balls spinning in the air. It’s not do-or-die for them in Dublin – two draws from the last two games will win them the group, and even if they lose to Ireland, Portugal can still top the group by beating Serbia in Lisbon on Sunday.

Throw in an injury to key man Bernardo Silva – he was left behind for treatment to get him fit for Sunday – and six players who are one booking away from suspension for the Serbia decider and it’s all hard for manager Fernando Santos to balance.

“Knowing Fernando Santos, I think he will do all he can to win (Thursday), and not leave it all for the last game with Serbia,” says Gomes, who played under Santos at Benfica.

“He will prepare the team and pick a strong XI to win the game, he has to be aware of the yellow cards, but he will want to go back to Lisbon with a win. I can’t see him putting Serbia first.

“We also know that if something happens to us in Dublin we have Serbia at home to recover, but from what I know of Fernando Santos he won’t think of Serbia, only Ireland.

“He’s a clever manager, I can’t say he is rigid but he is always looking for perfection, he has huge experience with big clubs and the national team, he is helping our national team to go to another level.

“He’s very pragmatic, he wants results but also a good performance. It’s not an easy job, managing a team of big stars, to deal with all the different characters and he can only pick 11 players when 26 want to play.”

Santos will rely heavily on his Premier League contingent for the two games ahead, with a backbone of players from Manchester City and Manchester United. Despite being linked with a move to England many times in his career, Gomes avoided England until the last minute, the final chapter in his club career a one-season stint with Blackburn Rovers in 2012/’13.

“In my career I had some opportunities to play in the Premier League, but it didn’t happen, after Euro 2000 I went to Italy, I had English clubs interested but Fiorentina appealed to me more,” says Gomes.

“Then I came back to Portugal to play for the club I supported since I was a boy, Benfica, and I wanted to stay at Benfica more than anything.

“At the end of my career I had an offer to go to Blackburn so I said why not. They had just been relegated from the Premier League and were trying to get right back up again. I was happy to go there and I enjoyed it, I met some great people. And I liked playing with your own Leon Best, he was a great player and a good guy who just had a bad injury, we missed him a lot that season, we are still in touch.”

Gomes will watch the action in a TV studio back home, punditry duty a break for his day job as an agent. Still wary from his own Dublin disappointments, he senses no fear from Portugal.

“This team is very confident, they know that if they don’t perform at their top level they can have problems and the coach will want to resolve things as much as they can,

“Portugal can’t secure qualification in Dublin but a win will give confidence, but they have to work hard to get that.”