Poll: Should Ireland manager Stephen Kenny stay or go?

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has failed to win any of his first ten games in charge. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has come under intense scrutiny following Saturday night's disastrous World Cup qualifier defeat to Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium.

The 1-0 loss leaves Ireland on zero points after two games and facing an uphill battle to even secure a playoff spot with six matches of the campaign remaining. Kenny has overseen ten games since taking over from Mick McCarthy, and has yet to win any of them.

Although the team performed well in the European playoff before losing on penalties to Slovakia, positives have been few and far between. In Kenny's ten games, Ireland have only scored three goals while the manager hasn't been allowed build much continuity due to a large number of absences.

After the latest setback, we want to get your opinion on whether Stephen Kenny should remain as Ireland manager. Should he stay for the rest of the qualifying campaign with an eye to building to the future, or is it time for the FAI to make a change?

You decide.

Online Editors