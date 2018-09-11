Poland 1-1 Ireland: Late goal from Klich cancels out Aiden O'Brien's opener on debut
Ireland take on Poland in a friendly tonight as they look to bounce back from last Thursday's heavy defeat in Wales.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Aiden O'Brien handed international debut as Martin O'Neill makes six changes to Ireland team to face Poland
- Eamon Dunphy: 'The brightest of spotlights should be shone on John Delaney'
- 'Roy was never a great professional' - Former Ireland striker launches withering attack on under-fire Keane
- John Aldridge: Dressing room power-shift is Roy Keane's biggest problem
- 'You're treading on eggshells every day' - Harry Redknapp on Roy Keane row and how the game has changed
- Harry Arter keen on Ireland return as Seamus Coleman intervenes to ease tensions ahead of Roy Keane reconciliation talks