Podcast: Remembering Paris 10 years on - with Richard Dunne

It was the night our world ended in a controversy that would ricochet throughout the world of football.

Thierry Henry's infamous handball - that led to William Gallas scoring and Ireland not going to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa - needs to intoduction.

There was no VAR around on November 18, 2019, in the Stade de France but it was clear to the watching world that one of the most controversial moments in football had unfolded.

The aftermath was a frenzy of rage and, at times, absurd calls. John Delaney wanted Ireland to be entered into the World Cup as the 33rd team - a request that was famously laughed off by then head honcho Sepp Blatter - a Facebook page campaigning for a rematch got over 700k likes and one maverick told Liveline there should be a boycott of Cuisine de France, despite the fact the company started in Tallaght.

Now, 10 years on since that fateful night, Richard Dunne joins Daniel McDonnell, Aidan Fitzmaurice and David Kelly to chat about the fallout and what Henry said to him on the pitch after the final whistle.

Dunne talks in-depth about the famous photograph from Sportsfile's Stephen McCarthy of himself and Henry on the pitch afterwards and reveals exactly what the Frenchman said - and why he didn't "throttle" him.

Dunne also reveals why Gerard Houllier is the only person he "dislikes" because of the whole incident and looks ahead to Monday's mammoth Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark, when he hopes the Ireland players can replicate the performance Ireland did against the French in 2009.

