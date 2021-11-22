‘Playing for Ireland must supersede everything in your professional career’ – Stephen Kenny on player priorities

Stephen Kenny has told his Ireland players that international football has to come before everything else in their careers.

But the Republic of Ireland boss admits that he may have to rely on loan spells for younger players to gain the first-team experience, which they lack at club level.

Speaking to Alan Cawley on the Stronger With Sport podcast, Kenny reflected on the international year, which finished on a high with World Cup wins away to Azerbaijan and Luxembourg and insisted he was right to launch a rebuilding process.

"Of course, I'd have wanted a higher points tally in the campaign. It wasn't a surprise to us that Serbia won the group. We saw them first hand. All of their players, the net worth of their attacking players, is a phenomenal amount of money. Serious attacking talent and it wasn't a surprise they finished ahead of Portugal, who have some of the best players in the world," Kenny said.

"We are an emerging team. Ee blooded a record number of players in a year. We look like we are becoming a team. The great thing for me over the last few camps is that the players really look forward to seeing each other. Going forward, I don't think any player will miss a camp. No one will ever not turn up. Playing for Ireland must supersede everything in your professional career. It must be the most important thing, the pinnacle, that's what it has to be and that's what we feel it to be.

"I never doubted that we were doing the right thing, the team needed to be rebuilt," Kenny added.

"We had the brilliant work done by all the underage managers, the international managers, and all of the clubs feeding into that system. We had so many players coming through. We had the three keepers in Gavin Bazunu, Caoimín Kelleher and Mark Travers, three centre-backs in Nathan Collins, Dara O'Shea and Andrew Omobamidele, midfield players like Jason Knight and Jayson Molumby and forwards like Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly, Chiedozie Ogebene and Adam Idah, and we had Jamie McGrath and Josh Cullen emerge.

"It's a new environment for them. We have some great role models. Seamus Coleman, our captain, in particular, we are excited about how we finished in the last few windows and we look forward to the games in March and the Nations League in June."

But the lack of game time is a concern for the Ireland boss. While Bazunu (Portsmouth) and Ogbene (Rotherham) played last weekend, players like Collins (Burnley), Omobamidele and Idah (Norwich) and Callum Robinson (West Brom) were unused subs for their clubs, while Jeff Hendrick didn't make the bench for Newcastle United.

"You can never be certain how things will go for players at club level, there are no guarantees and we have seen that with our forwards, they struggled to get regular game time in the Premier League," Kenny said in his interview with former player Cawley.

"It's very hard for young players to breakthrough in the Premier League, very few do in their teenage years and into their early 20s. So sometimes loan periods, as happened with Gavin Bazunu, we picked him when he was playing for Rochdale when they were near the bottom of League One, but we had the conviction to pick him as I knew his talent from the U21s.

"Loan periods can be beneficial for young players. Nathan Collins is a great talent, he's been fortunate in that he had an injury that ruled him out last summer and he's waiting on his opportunity with us as well."