Players owe Stephen Kenny a performance to back up all their talk supporting Ireland manager

There was a time when the Irish football team – and indeed some of its purported supporters – prided themselves on dismissing time spent on the training field as a misguided distraction to the business of achieving results in any way possible.

Results may have been infrequent, but the emotional highs of any momentary achievements over-shadowed those who quibbled quietly beyond the beer bubbles that there may have been another way.

A way that could ensure the prospects of prolonged achievement came into being. That madness did not always need to trump method.

Then again, the hasty conglomeration of a scattered collection of players from different clubs, playing in different formations, often seemed to prevent any belief that the parts could coalesce into anything else but a ramshackle mob.

And so it was that a team that could, on one day, strive to topple the world’s best could, the next, struggle to compete against a mere minnow.

Yet, an illusion that a strong manager could engineer the results that really mattered by deploying motivational strengths was cultivated, without the need for such trivial details as assigning defensive markers at set-piece training or organising who should lead a press if there was to be one.

It may have cost a multiple of millions, but on the occasions when illusion became reality, few quibbled about how much the management teams received for their efforts, or indeed, how little effort they put into the gig.

Results and qualification for major tournaments countered the necessity for doing things differently. Suddenly, though, Irish football has now decided to reverse the course of history and implement radical change, from the top down, and lumbered the largest chunk of the responsibility on uncomfortable, if brave and broad, shoulders.

Except it remains increasingly impractical to validate the argument that there is another way of doing things in the absence of any solid evidence, not to mention the heightened difficulty in retaining faith in Stephen Kenny as the best man to guide the new football revolution.

Even if it is evident he should not be the only man to be doing so.

Nonetheless, for all those below him in the Irish football pyramid, who share the same progressive ideals, and his supporters, an indeterminate constituency despite nebulous opinion polls, the desperation for a positive result this weekend is intense.

With the FAI’s enthusiasm for the entire project likely to be undermined by what is happening on the field of play, this era is in the gravest danger of becoming merely the latest in a long line of football illusions to be peddled to the public.

The real peril lies in abandoning a football philosophy that needs pursuing, whatever one’s opinion of the current management team and squad.

Read More

Kenny is now under increasing pressure for a resounding public display that his methods are capable of bearing fruit, even if a dead rubber in Baku hardly seems a fitting stage for corroboration, nor 90 minutes enough time to seek validation.

If Kenny, still uncertain of his future, is feeling the heat, so too are his players, many of whom have now proven their credentials as international players, albeit they have yet to do so coherently as a team.

They owe their manager a performance as much as he owes the Irish public one. Listening to the players, waxing lyrical about their training sessions, not only in recent days but for months now, would lead one to believe something special is occurring behind the green nets that obscure onlookers in their west Dublin HQ.

As Ireland maintain their desperate quest to eradicate the worst sequence of results in half a century by travelling halfway around the globe, perhaps their supporters can be consoled by the knowledge that Kenny’s side are world-class in that respect at least.

For as long as his side has failed to gain a competitive victory, the most consistent aspect of his tenure – aside from the inability to win matches or score with any degree of frequency – has been the outstanding quality of his side’s training sessions in Abbotstown.

A slew of verified sources has confirmed to the wider public in their regular media duties that the qualities contained therein have been almost matchless in their intensity and imagination. That these sources have been the actual players who have participated in the training sessions should be discarded as a mere trifle in the remorseless path towards an Irish football revolution.

If so, it remains a hidden revolution.

Improvement, 16 games in, is glacial; the pragmatic practicalities required to marry idealism with realism remain elusive, imperilling both the team’s relationship with its public and that of the manager with his bosses.

There are no complications between the management and the players; history tells us that incumbents are the most inspiring leaders until precisely the point that somebody else removes them.

Managers are so much more dispensable than players. The list of obsequious tributes to Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane from a queue of eager players would embarrass their authors if reminded of them now.

But we still hear the conveyor belt whirr of willing talking heads with their enthusiasm over the training sessions – “possession drills structured to what we want to do on Saturday”, reported a breathless Callum Robinson as if he were witnessing the splitting of an atom.

For those who are convinced the players’ support for Kenny completely binds them together, try and recall a moment when any footballer decided it was a good idea to publicly declare that his manager was a witless wonder and should be destined for the chop any day now.

Naturally, the players will encourage their manager off the pitch by talking a good game.

Would it be too much of an inconvenience to suggest the players might begin to demonstrate that support on the pitch by playing a good game instead?