| 16.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Players owe Stephen Kenny a performance to back up all their talk supporting Ireland manager

David Kelly

This era is in the gravest danger of becoming merely the latest in a long line of football illusions to be peddled to the public

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Stephen Kenny and Jeff Hendrick Expand
Stephen Kenny Expand

Close

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny and Jeff Hendrick

Stephen Kenny and Jeff Hendrick

Stephen Kenny

Stephen Kenny

/

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

There was a time when the Irish football team – and indeed some of its purported supporters – prided themselves on dismissing time spent on the training field as a misguided distraction to the business of achieving results in any way possible.

Results may have been infrequent, but the emotional highs of any momentary achievements over-shadowed those who quibbled quietly beyond the beer bubbles that there may have been another way.

A way that could ensure the prospects of prolonged achievement came into being. That madness did not always need to trump method.

Most Watched

Privacy