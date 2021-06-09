THE summer starts here for the Republic of Ireland’s players and barring a dramatic flurry of transfer activity, the Premier League representation for the 2021/’22 campaign will be reduced by relegation for the West Brom and Sheffield United contingents.

It is a source of concern, naturally enough, for in the ideal world Stephen Kenny would have an embarrassment of English top-flight riches to choose from.

And, to be fair, he’s had the opportunity over the past 13 games to pick sides comprised entirely of individuals operating at that level even though it would have involved a few square pegs going in round holes.

The more you watch Kenny’s Ireland, though, the more the conclusion is formed that an obsession around where players are employed could be counterproductive.

All the usual caveats have to be applied to June friendlies but there was a better balance to the Irish set-up in Tuesday’s draw with Hungary, especially in the second half when there was a bit more invention in the opposition half.

Kenny was clearly taking the game seriously, shying away from experimentation for the sake of it and the substitutions were about Budapest as opposed to the longer term, with the exception of the worthy decision to give Caoimhín Kelleher his debut.

That’s why there was a more structured look to things than you may typically see for a game of that nature, and the presence of a full house made it feel more ‘real’ than some of the surreal closed-doors affairs.

But it was also the way that he used his personnel after 10 days together, and it will be interesting to see what decisions Kenny takes when he has a full hand available again.

Expand Close Chiedozie Ogbene of Republic of Ireland during the international friendly match between Hungary and Republic of Ireland at Szusza Ferenc Stadion in Budapest, Hungary. Photo by Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chiedozie Ogbene of Republic of Ireland during the international friendly match between Hungary and Republic of Ireland at Szusza Ferenc Stadion in Budapest, Hungary. Photo by Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile





Especially as two players who made an impact in Hungary, Daryl Horgan and Chiedozie Ogbene, are due to start next term in League One after the respective relegations of Wycombe and Rotherham.

We are at the stage where that perhaps shouldn’t matter, though. Horgan is a case in point. It would be easy to look at his career since leaving Dundalk and suggest that a player who hasn’t quite set the world alight at Championship level really shouldn’t be figuring ahead of Premier League options.

The counterpoint is provided by the evidence of eyes. Throughout the Kenny era, Horgan has been consistently effective, filling a creativity void by taking up good positions and making things happen. With his comfort on either flank and a developing ability to operate centrally in a narrow 3-4-3 shape, he has outperformed rivals operating at a higher level.

Read More

Horgan wasn’t even in the squad for the Slovakia play-off last October, with the issues of Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah opening the door for his involvement, yet it could be argued that the Galwegian has posed more of a threat to rival defences than the bulk of the alternatives. He was a big part of Kenny’s success in Dundalk but has lost out in marginal calls around selection and would be entitled to expect greater involvement come September.

Ogbene only got five minutes off the bench for his debut but got himself into promising positions on two occasions.

Granted, the game was becoming stretched at that stage so there’s a risk of getting carried away, yet the key word with the Lagos-born winger is pace.

Across the past week, Kenny made a big point of mentioning he was missing players with that attribute.

Connolly and the injury-plagued Callum O’Dowda would spring to mind in the speed department. But they would struggle to keep up with Ogbene, and Hungary didn’t look to be prepared for his impact.

For all the talk of possession football, Ireland’s structure was solid in Hungary but what they lacked at times was the ability to counter effectively.

Therefore, the case for continuing to pick Ogbene in the squad is compelling and it really shouldn’t matter too much if he starts next term at Rotherham. He can offer something different and that’s what Ireland require if they are to be clinical. Similarly, there’s a void in the playmaking department and Jamie McGrath only got 10 minutes in Andorra to impress.

A fully-fit Jack Byrne would have been suited to Jason Knight’s starting berth on Tuesday as a link between midfield and a front two. Knight was more comfortable when switched right and actually starts from a deeper position with Derby.

When September comes around, it’s plausible that Ciarán Clark and Jeff Hendrick will be in a small crew of players seeing action at the highest level. Clark had a great season at Newcastle, but Dara O’Shea actually looks to be a better fit for the left of the three in Kenny’s system.

Hendrick is much maligned, but he does have the physical capabilities and aptitude to know what it takes to survive with a lower-half Premier League side. But his functions there can be different of what’s asked of him in an Irish team, especially when he’s asked to push on.

As Dundalk manager, Kenny did hit out at how the English ladder affected thinking around squad selections and he can practise what he preached now. If the League One lads have attributes that higher-profile players lack, club status should not count against them.