Player skills – not their club level – should dictate future for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland

Daniel McDonnell

Daryl Horgan and Chiedozie Ogbene may be bound for third tier but Budapest showed why they have role to play

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny congratulates Chiedozie Ogbene following the international friendly draw against Hungary at Szusza Ferenc Stadion in Budapest. Photo: Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile Expand

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny congratulates Chiedozie Ogbene following the international friendly draw against Hungary at Szusza Ferenc Stadion in Budapest. Photo: Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

THE summer starts here for the Republic of Ireland’s players and barring a dramatic flurry of transfer activity, the Premier League representation for the 2021/’22 campaign will be reduced by relegation for the West Brom and Sheffield United contingents.

It is a source of concern, naturally enough, for in the ideal world Stephen Kenny would have an embarrassment of English top-flight riches to choose from.

And, to be fair, he’s had the opportunity over the past 13 games to pick sides comprised entirely of individuals operating at that level even though it would have involved a few square pegs going in round holes.

The draw, the clean sheet, the revival of Shane Duffy’s career, the superb display of two young goalkeepers, the blossoming of Jason Knight and the extension of Ireland’s unbeaten run to two games were all positives to stick away in the overhead cabin as the Ireland squad returned to these shores from Hungary, the last battle in the most testing of seasons.

