Player ratings: Randolph best in mediocre display against Finns

Finland's Teemu Pukki has a shot saved by Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph during the UEFA Nations League match at the Aviva Stadium

Here's how Ireland's players rated after Sunday's UEFA Nations League defeat to Finland.

DARREN RANDOLPH

Bright off his line to make early block from Pukki and made another fine second-half save. Hopefully he gets football before next month. 7

MATT DOHERTY

There was a ten-minute second-half spell where the Spurs new boy showcased undoubted quality but flat display overall. 5

SHANE DUFFY

Commanding in air as ever but he’s definitely going to be challenged in this system and had a few ropey defensive moments with high line. 5

JOHN EGAN

The stronger of the two centre-halves in the two games as he’s got the recovery speed if the team gets into difficulty. 6

ENDA STEVENS

Prominent in the first half where he was involved in decent moments but slightly more sluggish in second half. Maybe it’s a pre-season thing. 6

HARRY ARTER

He worked very hard throughout the 90 minutes and while there was a hint of rashness in lead up to the goal, he’s put himself in the equation. 6

JAYSON MOLUMBY

A big promotion for the Brighton lad and he was energetic and exuberant but – perhaps understandably – showed signs of inexperience. 6

ROBBIE BRADY

He was very good in the first half, but nowhere near as influential in the second 45 despite collecting the man of the match award from Sky. 6

CALLUM O’DOWDA

Kenny has faith in him but couldn’t really get ball at his feet and attack the guests with his best patch coming before injury-enforced exit. 5

ADAM IDAH

You can see his potential and there were instances where he drifted out to make impact but Finland marshalled him comfortably around the box. 6

AARON CONNOLLY

Subdued in first half and needed to do more off the ball but came to life either side of the break. Still not comfortable in adopted role. 6

SUBSTITUTES

Callum Robinson for O’Dowda (59 mins)

Dangerous cutting in from the right and has put his hand up for Slovakia. 6

David McGoldrick for Idah (66 mins)

Wandered to try and make an impact and might have levelled it. 6

James McClean for Connolly (77 mins)

Typically busy and got crosses into the area. 6

MANAGER – STEPHEN KENNY

Has experimented with young players and is committed to system but team still needs work at both ends. But it’s early days and patience was always going to be necessary. 6

Online Editors