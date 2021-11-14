Player ratings: Knight's impact the game-changer as Ireland sign off with a win

Here is how Ireland's players rated in the 3-0 win over Luxembourg.
Gavin Bazunu 8
Top-class first-half save showcased the undoubted quality of the teenager and he really didn’t put a foot wrong across the game.
Matt Doherty 7
Picked out Ogbene with superb early pass and solid in possession. Poor towards end of first half but really stepped things up after restart.
Séamus Coleman 7
He has used all of his experience to get through the two games and was unflustered throughout.
Shane Duffy 7
Commanding in the most part but actually made more mistakes than in recent fixtures. Still made his mark, especially with his goal.
John Egan 7
Slips under the radar compared to others but that’s probably because he really doesn’t make many mistakes.
James McClean 7
Brought back in place of Enda Stevens for his energy and that showed as he was strong in the finale.
Josh Cullen 7
Cullen has been one of the success stories of the year, and he upped his levels in the second half to contribute.
Jeff Hendrick 6
Hendrick was really poor before the interval but far more visible from the restart and played big part in Ogbene strike.
Callum Robinson 6
Didn’t operate at October levels and some frustrating errors but was happier when sent into central striking role.
Chiedozie Ogbene 8
Has suddenly become very important to how Ireland play and pace was the main outlet early. Showed impressive composure in the second half.
Adam Idah 5
Recalled to the side here but he really didn’t answer the call, with Luxembourg’s rearguard always comfortable in dealing with his threat.
Manager
Stephen Kenny 7
There have been better displays this year but recognising struggles to bring in Knight was key moment.
BENCH IMPACT
Jason Knight 9 (for Idah 61 mins): Devastating impact with a role in all three goals showcasing his quality.
Alan Browne 6 (for Ogbene 82 mins): Busy in his brief cameo.
Conor Hourihane (for Cullen 90 mins): Not on long enough to rate.
Andrew Omobamidele (for Doherty 90 mins): Not on long enough to rate.
Troy Parrott (for Robinson 90 mins): Not on long enough to rate.