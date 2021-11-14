Player ratings: Knight's impact the game-changer as Ireland sign off with a win

Here is how Ireland's players rated in the 3-0 win over Luxembourg.

Gavin Bazunu 8

Top-class first-half save showcased the undoubted quality of the teenager and he really didn’t put a foot wrong across the game.

Matt Doherty 7

Picked out Ogbene with superb early pass and solid in possession. Poor towards end of first half but really stepped things up after restart.

Séamus Coleman 7

He has used all of his experience to get through the two games and was unflustered throughout.

Shane Duffy 7

Commanding in the most part but actually made more mistakes than in recent fixtures. Still made his mark, especially with his goal.

John Egan 7

Slips under the radar compared to others but that’s probably because he really doesn’t make many mistakes.

James McClean 7

Brought back in place of Enda Stevens for his energy and that showed as he was strong in the finale.

Josh Cullen 7

Cullen has been one of the success stories of the year, and he upped his levels in the second half to contribute.

Jeff Hendrick 6

Hendrick was really poor before the interval but far more visible from the restart and played big part in Ogbene strike.

Callum Robinson 6

Didn’t operate at October levels and some frustrating errors but was happier when sent into central striking role.

Chiedozie Ogbene 8

Has suddenly become very important to how Ireland play and pace was the main outlet early. Showed impressive composure in the second half.

Adam Idah 5

Recalled to the side here but he really didn’t answer the call, with Luxembourg’s rearguard always comfortable in dealing with his threat.

Manager

Stephen Kenny 7

There have been better displays this year but recognising struggles to bring in Knight was key moment.

BENCH IMPACT

Jason Knight 9 (for Idah 61 mins): Devastating impact with a role in all three goals showcasing his quality.

Alan Browne 6 (for Ogbene 82 mins): Busy in his brief cameo.

Conor Hourihane (for Cullen 90 mins): Not on long enough to rate.

Andrew Omobamidele (for Doherty 90 mins): Not on long enough to rate.

Troy Parrott (for Robinson 90 mins): Not on long enough to rate.