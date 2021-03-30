Player ratings: Horgan, McClean and O'Shea stand out on mixed night for Ireland and Stephen Kenny

Here is how the Ireland players rated in the 1-1 draw with Qatar.

Gavin Bazunu - 6

The teenager certainly has a presence and confidence and he lived on the edge here. May learn from a few rash moments.

Seamus Coleman - 7

Certainly it’s hard to see Kenny dropping his skipper again, as this was another solid showing driving forward from his station.

Shane Duffy - 7

He did get caught for one cross and maybe lingered a bit deep on occasion but this was a first outing since February 14 and hopefully he takes confidence from the good parts.

Dara O’Shea - 7

Situated on the left of the back three and is more comfortable on the ball than Ciaran Clark so maybe this will be his home if Kenny sticks with his system. Might have to take some flak for Qatar goal.

Cyrus Christie - 7

What you see is what you get with Christie, the execution isn’t always going to be perfect but his energy suited the mission and he did nearly create a winner at the death.

Jayson Molumby - 6

He was given another opportunity by Kenny and showed stacks of endeavour but he’s definitely got a fair bit to learn in terms of his positioning and made errors in possession.

Jeff Hendrick - 6

Started the game really well, as though there was a point to prove but he failed to maintain that level throughout, with strong five-minute patches as opposed to making sustained impact.

James McClean - 7

He’s had mixed success in his career at wing back but his desire and determination ticked the boxes for what Kenny required, although he maybe found it harder to maintain it after the restart given his interrupted prep.

Robbie Brady - 6

Deeply frustrating evening for the Dubliner, as he was bright in the early exchanges before his injury curse struck. He’s at a real crossroads in his career.

Daryl Horgan - 7

He did nearly give a goal away before the interval, but the pros outweighed the cons here and Horgan’s minutes on the pitch under Kenny have coincided with better spells for the team.

Shane Long - 7

He did miss a gilt-edged chance but it came from his pace and presence up top and, like Horgan, he might feel unfortunate to be replaced so early with Parrott’s education rated as more important.

Stephen Kenny - 6

A slight tinker with his formation got a better response in attacking areas and his players put in a committed showing, but questions still linger around the defensive shape.

Substitutes

Troy Parrott for Brady, 22 mins - 5

He started well but failed to build on it.

Jason Knight for Horgan, 57 mins - 5

He’ll be an excellent player but not one of his better showings.

Callum Robinson for Long, 57 mins - 6

Some positives touches, yet he can frustrate.

Ryan Manning, Josh Cullen and Alan Browne for McClean, Molumby and Hendrick, 84 mins

Not on long enough to rate

