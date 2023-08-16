Player Ratings: Hemp and Russo lead the way as England march on

Lauren Hemp put England 2-1 up late in the second half.

MARY EARPS: England’s number one may have hoped to do better with Sam Kerr’s wonder strike but dealt well with a number of corners and crucially denied Cortnee Vine when the score was 1-1. 6 (out of 10).

JESS CARTER: On the right of a back three, Carter marshalled Chelsea team-mate Kerr well and excelled after the equaliser, sliding in to deny Kerr before making a vital clearance to deny Emily van Egmond a simple tap-in. 8

MILLIE BRIGHT: England captain would have been frustrated to give Kerr too much space for the leveller but made up for it with long-range pass that contributed to the second goal. 7

ALEX GREENWOOD: Another solid outing from left centre-back, who created early chance for Georgia Stanway and was part of disciplined defensive showing. 7

LUCY BRONZE: Provided an outlet for England on the right and did well to block Hayley Raso’s 29th-minute shot. She went close with chipped effort late on. 7

GEORGIA STANWAY: Bayern Munich midfielder should have scored with early opportunity but played her part in helping England dictate possession alongside Kiera Walsh in pressure-cooker environment. 7

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 16th August

KIERA WALSH: Left an early challenge on Kerr and was combative throughout while she ensured England kept things ticking over. 7

RACHEL DALY: Made a vital tackle on Raso in the first half and went close with a headed effort, but played her part in memorable win. 7

ELLA TOONE: Manchester United midfielder silenced her critics with superb opener in the semi-finals and worked hard in the number 10 role. 8

ALESSIA RUSSO: The quarter-final match-winner delivered again. She produced a wonderful assist with a classy turn in a tight area to set up Toone before she sealed England’s place in the final with a superb low effort. 9

LAUREN HEMP: A player of the match display by the Man City attacker. It was Hemp’s goal that proved the momentum-shifter for Sarina Wiegman’s team. She chased a lost cause and made the most of poor Australian defending to fire home to make it 2-1. 9

SUBSTITUTES

Chloe Kelly (for Russo, 87): Euros match-winner accepted a booking for time-wasting.

Niamh Charles (for Toone, 90): Youngster came on and helped run the clock down for England.