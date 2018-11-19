Player ratings: Few positives as Ireland struggle in attack once again
Here is how the Irish players rated in a disappointing 0-0 draw with Denmark in Aarhus tonight.
Darren Randolph - Not as busy as he had been on Thursday night, but Randolph made a couple of fine saves and commanded the defence with authority. 7
Seamus Coleman - As ever, a class act among too much dross. Coleman defended well and tried to spark some life into an Irish attack that was almost non-existent. 8
Shane Duffy - A mainstay now for Ireland, Duffy coped well with whatever the Danes threw his way in Aarhus. This was just Duffy's type of game. 7
Richard Keogh - Typical all-effort graft from Keogh who never fails to put in as shift with Ireland. But horror error in the second half almost cost a goal. 6
Kevin Long - Looked comfortable in the three-at-the-back formation and Long got in a few timely blocks as the Danes attacked in waves in the second half. 6
Enda Stevens - One of the very few successes of Ireland's 2018, Stevens has given himself a chance of keeping the left wing-back role if the manager persists with it next year. 7
Cyrus Christie - He tries hard to be a midfielder, but Cyrus made a few mistakes in this game that could have been costly. Made a few attacking darts in the second period. 6
Jeff Hendrick - Jeff is just not able to impose himself on matches as he did at the Euros. It just isn't happening for the Burnley player right now - with club or country. 6
Robbie Brady - Slowly but surely coming back to something like his best after 10 months out of the game through injury. Wisely taken off after just over an hour. 7
Callum O'Dowda - There were glimpses of what he can offer creatively. But too much of this game was about protecting the defence and making sure Ireland were solid. 6
Aiden O'Brien - The lone striker had a thankless task, running around trying to hold up the ball against four defenders. Worked willingly, but hardly got a pass all night. 6
Ronan Curtis (for O'Brien 65mins) - Asked to take up the O'Brien role, at least Curtis got a bit of help from team-mates as the half went on. 5
Callum Robinson (for Brady 66mins) - Might have been disappointed not to start, but Robinson came on and threw himself about in typical fashion. 6
Michael Obafemi (for O'Dowda 79mins) - His presence for the last 11 minutes might be the one thing we remember this night in Aarhus for. He's now an Irish international, forever, 6
Martin O'Neill - The Irish manager stuck with his three at the back formation and only brought on the attacking cavalry as the game expired. We didn't lose, he'll take that. 6
Online Editors
