Player ratings: Few positives as Ireland struggle in attack once again

Darren Randolph - Not as busy as he had been on Thursday night, but Randolph made a couple of fine saves and commanded the defence with authority. 7

Seamus Coleman - As ever, a class act among too much dross. Coleman defended well and tried to spark some life into an Irish attack that was almost non-existent. 8

Shane Duffy - A mainstay now for Ireland, Duffy coped well with whatever the Danes threw his way in Aarhus. This was just Duffy's type of game. 7

Richard Keogh - Typical all-effort graft from Keogh who never fails to put in as shift with Ireland. But horror error in the second half almost cost a goal. 6

Kevin Long - Looked comfortable in the three-at-the-back formation and Long got in a few timely blocks as the Danes attacked in waves in the second half. 6

Enda Stevens - One of the very few successes of Ireland's 2018, Stevens has given himself a chance of keeping the left wing-back role if the manager persists with it next year. 7

Cyrus Christie - He tries hard to be a midfielder, but Cyrus made a few mistakes in this game that could have been costly. Made a few attacking darts in the second period. 6

Jeff Hendrick - Jeff is just not able to impose himself on matches as he did at the Euros. It just isn't happening for the Burnley player right now - with club or country. 6

Robbie Brady - Slowly but surely coming back to something like his best after 10 months out of the game through injury. Wisely taken off after just over an hour. 7

Callum O'Dowda - There were glimpses of what he can offer creatively. But too much of this game was about protecting the defence and making sure Ireland were solid. 6

Aiden O'Brien - The lone striker had a thankless task, running around trying to hold up the ball against four defenders. Worked willingly, but hardly got a pass all night. 6

Ronan Curtis (for O'Brien 65mins) - Asked to take up the O'Brien role, at least Curtis got a bit of help from team-mates as the half went on. 5

Callum Robinson (for Brady 66mins) - Might have been disappointed not to start, but Robinson came on and threw himself about in typical fashion. 6

Michael Obafemi (for O'Dowda 79mins) - His presence for the last 11 minutes might be the one thing we remember this night in Aarhus for. He's now an Irish international, forever, 6

Martin O'Neill - The Irish manager stuck with his three at the back formation and only brought on the attacking cavalry as the game expired. We didn't lose, he'll take that. 6

