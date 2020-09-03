Player ratings: Duffy and Connolly stand out as Ireland battle back against Bulgaria

Stephen Kenny started his reign as Ireland manager with a 1-1 draw with Bulgaria in Sofia. Here is how we rated the Boys in Green.

Darren Randolph - Will be disappointed to have let the goal through his legs, but otherwise strong and confident in goal. Darren’s positioning was excellent on the rare occasions that Bulgaria threatened. 7

Matt Doherty - Picked ahead of Seamus Coleman and didn’t get forward as much as Kenny might have wanted him to. We’ll see more, and better, from Doherty when he has had a few matches under his belt at this level. 6

Shane Duffy - A proud, proud night for the Derryman as he captained Ireland. He and John Egan will be really cheesed off at the way Kraev found room between them for Bulgaria’s goal. But he atoned with a cracking injury-time header. 8

John Egan - Did much of the passing out from the back as Kenny asked him to take on the task and was up to it for the most part. But the 56th minute goal will annoy him. Either Egan or Duffy ought to have been touch tight on Bulgaria’s striker. 6

Enda Stevens - Steady as ever from the Sheffield United man who is one of Ireland’s most reliable players now. He tried to get forward every time there was the slightest chance of being creative. 7

Jeff Hendrick - The great enigma of Irish football who seemed a natural leader for the team at Euro 2016. Since then he just hasn’t kicked on and this match largely passed him by. Needs to get playing again at Newcastle, quickly. 5

James McCarthy - Did well for an hour as the defensive midfielder before being taken off as Stephen Kenny switched to a more attacking formation. He has a role to play in the next few months. 7

Conor Hourihane - Has a good delivery on him when given the chance, but Conor didn’t get on the ball enough in this one. He’s a player with a future with Ireland, but this was not one of his better nights. 6

Callum O’Dowda - Started brightly on the right of the attack, but faded out of the game and it was no surprise that O’Dowda was one of the first players taken off as Kenny looked to save the day. 5

Adam Idah - A good start for the young lad who was willing and worked hard and showed that he might be able to adapt to the role the manager asked him to do here. He’ll get another chance against the Finns on Sunday. 7

Aaron Connolly - A real bright spark for the future of this Irish side. The Galway lad is lively, he’s direct and he’s quick. For all that he has been a warrior in recent years, James McClean may have a long road back into the Irish side. 8

