Player ratings: Duffy and Coleman stand tall as Ireland hold off Portugal

Goncalo Guedes of Portugal in action against Josh Cullen. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Here is how the Ireland players rated in the 0-0 draw with Portugal.

Gavin Bazunu 7

Teenager didn’t put a foot wrong without being worked as hard as in previous encounters, with his calmness contributing to Ireland moving out of trouble effectively.

Matt Doherty 7

Continued run of solid performances under this manager and at times he needed others on his wavelength for one-twos. Signs of fatigue later on.

Seamus Coleman 8

Skipper relished challenge, adjusting to the right central defensive role to show all his experience, especially against Ronaldo.

Shane Duffy 8

Very hard to pick a fault in Duffy’s display, although Portugal’s uninspiring attacking made life easier. Defended efficiently and his passing was sharp when necessary.

John Egan 7

Got away with one second-half mistake but did all that was asked of him; got the crowd off their feet with a fine challenge on Ronaldo.

Enda Stevens 7

Preferred to James McClean and overcame rocky opening to make his presence felt offensively, just getting feet mixed up for Ireland’s clearest second-half chance.

Josh Cullen 8

Cullen was really good again; he’s unspectacular but seldom picks the wrong option and evidently has the trust of his team-mates.

Jeff Hendrick 7

Enjoying life under Kenny and was bright when others were finding their way into proceedings, although lack of game-time caught up with him later on.

Jamie McGrath 6

Didn’t do much wrong without finding the space to set game alight and was frustrated not to be picked out on a couple of occasions.

Chiedozie Ogbene 7

Looked a tad nervous in the early minutes but warmed to the task and selection made sense as his speed terrified the visitors.

Callum Robinson 7

Man of the Match award could be debated but no denying that he was effective in two positions and his link play was excellent on occasion.

Manager

Stephen Kenny 8

Few eyebrows raised at team selection but those calls were vindicated and his team remains on an upward trajectory.

SUBSTITUTES

Adam Idah 6 (for McGrath 60 mins): Some nice touches but all outside the box again.

James McClean 6 (for Stevens 78 mins): Put himself about in a trademark cameo.

Conor Hourihane 6 (for Hendrick 78 mins): Got involved after the red card without finding killer ball.

Will Keane (for Ogbene 90 mins):

Not on long enough to rate.