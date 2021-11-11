Player ratings: Duffy and Coleman stand tall as Ireland hold off Portugal

Here is how the Ireland players rated in the 0-0 draw with Portugal.
Gavin Bazunu 7
Teenager didn’t put a foot wrong without being worked as hard as in previous encounters, with his calmness contributing to Ireland moving out of trouble effectively.
Matt Doherty 7
Continued run of solid performances under this manager and at times he needed others on his wavelength for one-twos. Signs of fatigue later on.
Seamus Coleman 8
Skipper relished challenge, adjusting to the right central defensive role to show all his experience, especially against Ronaldo.
Shane Duffy 8
Very hard to pick a fault in Duffy’s display, although Portugal’s uninspiring attacking made life easier. Defended efficiently and his passing was sharp when necessary.
John Egan 7
Got away with one second-half mistake but did all that was asked of him; got the crowd off their feet with a fine challenge on Ronaldo.
Enda Stevens 7
Preferred to James McClean and overcame rocky opening to make his presence felt offensively, just getting feet mixed up for Ireland’s clearest second-half chance.
Josh Cullen 8
Cullen was really good again; he’s unspectacular but seldom picks the wrong option and evidently has the trust of his team-mates.
Jeff Hendrick 7
Enjoying life under Kenny and was bright when others were finding their way into proceedings, although lack of game-time caught up with him later on.
Jamie McGrath 6
Didn’t do much wrong without finding the space to set game alight and was frustrated not to be picked out on a couple of occasions.
Chiedozie Ogbene 7
Looked a tad nervous in the early minutes but warmed to the task and selection made sense as his speed terrified the visitors.
Callum Robinson 7
Man of the Match award could be debated but no denying that he was effective in two positions and his link play was excellent on occasion.
Manager
Stephen Kenny 8
Few eyebrows raised at team selection but those calls were vindicated and his team remains on an upward trajectory.
SUBSTITUTES
Adam Idah 6 (for McGrath 60 mins): Some nice touches but all outside the box again.
James McClean 6 (for Stevens 78 mins): Put himself about in a trademark cameo.
Conor Hourihane 6 (for Hendrick 78 mins): Got involved after the red card without finding killer ball.
Will Keane (for Ogbene 90 mins):
Not on long enough to rate.