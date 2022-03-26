Here is how the Ireland players rated in the 2-2 draw with Belgium at the Aviva Stadium.

Caoimhin Kelleher - No chance for either Belgian goal and frankly didn’t have too much to do beyond them. He’ll hope that Lithuania might provide him with a shot to save on Tuesday. 6

Seamus Coleman - Caught out for Belgium’s early goal, but the skipper recovered well to have a fine match. Worked well with Doherty all evening up and down the right wing. 6

Shane Duffy - Always solid at the back, but the visitors had clearly seen all the DVDs of his headed goals. There were Belgians all over the Brighton man at every set-piece. 7

John Egan - Always wanted to be on the ball and carry it out of defence. Egan is now a key part of this Irish team and will look to make further progress in the green shirt. 6

Matt Doherty - Had a good game, pushing up on the Belgians and making a nuisance of himself out wide. But there was a lack of end product on much of his work. Not enough crosses came in from him. 5

James McClean - The Wigan man was one of the players who turned the contest Ireland’s way in the first half. He put in a fair shift up and down the left wing and never shirked any task asked of him. 8

Jeff Hendrick - Never got into the match, with the contest largely passing the QPR man by. He couldn’t get on the ball enough - and couldn’t pass it well when he did. 5

Josh Cullen - He knew a fair bit about what was coming our way, and the Anderlecht player showed the qualities that ensure that his name is one of the first down on Ireland’s team-sheet. 7

Jason Knight - Pushed forward a bit by Stephen Kenny and Knight took to the role with relish. He hustled the Belgian defenders for every ball. A player in need of a move in the summer. 8

Chiedozie Ogbene - Rotherham look set for promotion to the Championship this season, but really this lad has to get a move to a Premier League club this summer. He’s well capable of playing at that level. Man of the match. 8

Callum Robinson - Produced one glorious second-half trick to take out two Belgian defenders, but this wasn’t the CR7 of the October and November windows. Struggled to get going at times. 6

Subs- Alan Browne (75mins) - A brilliant header from the Preston man to save the day. 7

Will Keane (75mins) - Worked hard in his few minutes