| 14.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Player bonds show Stephen Kenny is worthy to be Ireland boss – now it’s time to start winning

Gary Breen

Dubliner appeared angst-ridden in his turbulent first year but that has changed as restictions have eased

Josh Cullen is in possession during an Ireland training session at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Players train during an Ireland training session at the Yerevan Football Academy in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Stephen Kenny speaks to his Irish squad. Their trip to Spain last summer was pivotal in their turnaround. Credit: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Josh Cullen is in possession during an Ireland training session at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Josh Cullen is in possession during an Ireland training session at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Players train during an Ireland training session at the Yerevan Football Academy in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Players train during an Ireland training session at the Yerevan Football Academy in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny speaks to his Irish squad. Their trip to Spain last summer was pivotal in their turnaround. Credit: Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny speaks to his Irish squad. Their trip to Spain last summer was pivotal in their turnaround. Credit: Sportsfile

/

Josh Cullen is in possession during an Ireland training session at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A sense of calm is emanating from within the Ireland set up. It’s great to see it. No matter what level they operate at in their club career, players always say that it takes time to feel comfortable at international level. I went through it myself.

Stephen Kenny suffered those growing pains and it seems as if he’s coming out on the right side of that process.

Related topics

More On Stephen Kenny

Most Watched

Privacy