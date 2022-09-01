Play-off explainer: Why Ireland could face a trip to New Zealand to qualify for next year's World Cup

Louise Quinn and manager Vera Pauw, right, during Ireland's training session ahead of tonight's qualifier against Finland. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland’s World Cup 2023 path is still paved with road mines – even if they clinch a play-off berth with victory against the Finns tonight.

In the immediate short-term for Ireland, repeating their 2021 Helsinki victory is the primary goal.

A draw or defeat would still leave Vera Pauw’s side with a second chance against the Slovaks in Bratislava on Tuesday.

The Finns are only a point behind, though and a result in Tallaght may revive their unlikely hopes; their final group game is against the already qualified Swedes.

Presuming Pauw’s women complete their task, the play-offs beckon on October 6 and 11 – the open draw will take place tomorrow week.

UEFA Play-offs

(Octobert 6 and 11, draw Sept 9, Nine teams, two qualify directly)

■ The three best runners-up will be seeded directly to round 2 of the play-offs.

The six remaining runners-up – currently including Ireland – will contest single-leg play-offs in round 1.

These three winners and the three teams seeded directly to round 2 will then compete in single-leg play-offs determined by a draw.

However, only the two play-off winners with the highest ranking (based on results in the qualifying group stage and round 2 play-offs) will qualify directly for the finals.

Inter-confederation play-offs

(February 17 to 23, 10 teams, three qualify)

■ The remaining play-off winner will compete in the inter-confederation play-offs in New Zealand – and this could very well be Ireland.

That’s because, as it stands, Ireland are seeded seventh, although two wins this week may boost their ranking.

However, should they need another layer of play-off action to qualify, the quality of opposition will be less stringent than anything they may face in Europe – including Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Cameroon, Senegal, Haiti, Panama, Chile, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea.

It will be even more convoluted though.

These ten teams will be split into three groups, two of three teams and one of four, with seeding decided by FIFA ranking.

All three groups will be played as separate knockout competitions with the winner of each qualifying for the finals.

In the two three-team groups, the seeded team will go straight to the final (after playing a friendly against New Zealand or another guest nation) and meet the winner of a semi-final between the other two nation.

Still with us? Hopefully Ireland will be too. There are a few twists to navigate yet.