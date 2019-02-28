'Pick up the phone' - Patrick Bamford silence angers Mick McCarthy

Mick McCarthy has told Patrick Bamford to pick up the phone and call him if he is really interested in playing for Ireland.

McCarthy has been frustrated by attempts to set up a meeting with the Leeds striker who has indicated he is interested in switching allegiance from England, without fully committing to it. And the Ireland manager is running out of patience with the 25-year-old.

"I have been chasing Patrick now for a long time. He wanted to meet me with his dad and I said fine; I'll come and see you but then that got kiboshed," said McCarthy yesterday, with that meeting called off as Bamford's game was rescheduled.

"I've been doing all the chasing. I think that it's time - if he wants to play - he picks up the phone and gets hold of me or sends me a WhatsApp.

"He full well knows now that I've been doing my damnedest to meet him. And by the way, he is not playing for me, he is playing for Ireland. But I've got players who are playing, I'll go and watch them, see them play."

Michael Obafemi's season-ending injury was a blow for McCarthy, but he has taken heart from Sean Maguire's recovery from a similar hamstring problem.

He was wowed by a trip to watch Maguire play centrally for Preston against Millwall.

McCarthy likes Maguire's "movement and his pace. He is aggressive, his finishing. I think he is a really good front player."

