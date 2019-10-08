Phil Neville's son included in fascinating Ireland Under-19 squad

Phil Neville's son Harvey has been named in an interesting Ireland U-19 squad for their friendly matches with Denmark in Sligo this Friday and Monday.

The Manchester United player - who has previously spent time on the books of Man City and Valencia - qualifies for Ireland through his mother Julie's family.

His father won 59 caps for England during his playing career and is currently in charge of their senior women's side.

Midfielder Jamie Bowden is another fascinating inclusion. The Londoner has come through the ranks at Spurs and is on the fringes of their first-team squad. He has also been named in Tom Mohan's panel.

Celtic's Armstrong Oko-flex is another highly rated talent that is on England's radar. He was born in Dublin and moved to England when he was 12, spending time on the books of Arsenal before moving to Celtic where he has been tipped for a breakthrough. He has previously lined out for England at underage level.

German raised Conor Noß is another player with an emerging profile. Noß is highly rated at Borussia Monchengladbach. Last week, the striker was on the bench for their Europa League meeting with Basaksehir and a Bundesliga encounter with Augsburg. His club are currently top of the table.

"Conor plays at number 10. He was in our last training camp. He impressed a lot and is technically a very good player. He’s doing very well in Germany and we’re excited by him," said Mohan.

Republic of Ireland Under-19 Squad

Goalkeepers: Sean Bohan (Bohemians), Jimmy Corcoran (Preston North End), Bobby Jones (Wigan Athletic)

Defenders: Ronan Boyce (Derry City), Ben Greenwood (AFC Bournemouth), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Arsenal), Mazeed Ogungbo (Arsenal), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Lewis Richards (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Timi Sobowale (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jamie Bowden (Tottenham Hotspur), Barry Coffey (Celtic), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Donal Higgins (Galway United), Conor Grant (Sheffield Wednesday), Harvey Neville (Manchester United), Armstrong Oko-Flex (Celtic), Tyreik Wright (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Tom Cannon (Everton), Ryan Cassidy (Watford), Festy Ebosele (Derby County), Alex Gilbert (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Noß (Borussia Monchengladbach), George Nunn (Chelsea), Thomas Oluwa (Shamrock Rovers), Ross Tierney (Bohemians)

Online Editors