'People know Crumlin’s had its problems and has made headlines, but it’s a great place'

Dublin soccer hotspots: Part 4

Andy Reid is proud of his Crumlin roots.

Andy Reid is proud of his Crumlin roots. David Maher / SPORTSFILE

Aidan Fitzmaurice

They are the great rivalries of the game: Celtic v Rangers, Bohs v Rovers, Liverpool v Everton, Arsenal v Tottenham.

Andy Reid played in more than a few derbies in his 16-year playing career, but local clashes at (literally) street level still stand out for him. "

I’m from Clogher Road," Reid recalls of his childhood in Crumlin, on the city’s southside.