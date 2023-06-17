‘People could have been seriously hurt or worse’ – Ireland fans detail ‘chaotic’ scenes in Athens as FAI to conduct review

Irish fans were stuck in long queues to get into the stadium, with a limited number of turnstiles open in the visiting section, which led to crushes and families being separated

Ireland fans have been detailing the “shambolic and chaotic” scenes ahead of last night’s 2-1 Euro qualifier defeat against Greece in Athens.

The FAI released this statement after last night’s damaging defeat.

“The FAI is aware of issues facing fans entering the stadium ahead of tonight’s match against Greece. The FAI engaged with Greece FA officials before the match and action was taken to address the issues. The FAI is reviewing those issues with the Greek Federation and UEFA.”

Many fans who were there have since said it was a miracle no-one was seriously hurt and have strongly hit out at the lack or organisation from the Greeks.

Ireland had four blocks for entry – 45, 46, 47, 48 but multiple fans have stated that some of the gates were not operational when they arrived at the ground early and only one turnstile for each block was accommodating the 3,000-strong Ireland crowd.

One fan, Trevor Gordon, wrote on Twitter that he got to the ground three hours early – the time the Greeks stated the stadium would be open – to hang a flag. However, he detailed how only one block was open and his ticket would not scan for this section despite being directed there by the stewards.

After much discussion, he finally got into Block 47 and had to then climb over a glass barrier to get into Block 45, which was where his ticket was for.

“Inexplicably deciding not to open entrance to block where maybe 1/4 of Irish fans were & directing them to an entrance where they *knew* an hour & a half before ko that tickets wouldn't scan there. It was mind bogglingly stupid & painfully obvious that it was going to cause a mess,” wrote Gordon.

With Ireland fans in Block 45 forced to try and gain entry via Block 47 and then proceed to climb the glass barriers to gain access to 45, fears were starting to grow in the Irish end.

"More and more people pouring in well after ko, many visibly furious. No stewards in the block, only at pitch side. Irish fans direct those arriving to cross section 47 & climb the glass into 45 & first 20 mins is a steady stream of people doing that,” added Gordon on Twitter.

“Only for the fans helping direct each other there could have been a major crush on the single entrance to blk47 where they had basically sent 2x too many people.”

Another fan wrote: “Was at the ground 45 minutes before kick off, got into section 47 about 10 minutes into the game. Zero organisation. The Greek officials a shambles.

“None of the tickets were scanning and instead some clown was standing there with a key card to get people in but still made people scan their tickets knowing well they'd fáil.

“People could have been seriously hurt or worse last night and the most jarring thing is nobody with any authority will give a sh*t.”

