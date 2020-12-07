'People behind the scenes who want to cause problems for the team' - Stephen Kenny breaks silence on Videogate

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says he has no issues within his dressing room in the wake of last month's saga over a video shown to his squad before a friendly against England in London.

Kenny, however, believes that "people behind the scenes" were aiming to cause problems for the squad and the Irish camp.

Kenny addressed the media today after the draw was made for the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, where the Republic were drawn with Portugal, Serbia, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan, Kenny stating that qualification for Qatar 2022 has to be the goal for his side.

It was Kenny's first time to speak publicly since it was revealed, by the FAI's own media department, that the association had instigated an investigation into matters surrounding the content of messages shown to the squad before the friendly at Wembley, a 3-0 loss for the Republic. The FAI later revealed that the matter was closed with no implications for Kenny.

The Ireland boss said tonight he was keen to "move on from the issue" and defended goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly, insisting that Kelly would be back in the setup for the next qualifiers, in March.

Kenny said he was not undermined by the saga. "Not at all, we take it in our stride and move on, we're disappointed but we move on," he said.

"The video was a non-story, it was a football video, basically of goals scored by the players in training, goals scored in Wembley the night before, also with some goals from previous Ireland matches against England, with some historical references and that was it. A lot was made of it but it was very light on content.

"It's not a concern, I don't think the leaks were intentional from the dressing room, I think maybe people behind the scenes or elsewhere who want to cause problems for the team or who maybe don't have the best interests of the team, I have no problem with anyone in the dressing room. That's not an issue.

"It was a distraction and we put it behind us. We are firmly focused on the World Cup qualifiers. It was a distraction, we all could have done without it, but we are firmly focused on the football now, some great games in the World Cup qualifiers, and that's what we are looking forward to."

Kenny denied that Kelly had made a complaint about the pre-match events in London. "He definitely did not. I'm not discussing any member of staff in the press conference, but that's doing a disservice to Alan," he added.

