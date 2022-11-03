Pauw happy to tie up Morocco friendly

Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland side will play Morocco in a training camp in Spain next week as part of the build-up to next year's World Cup finals.

Pauw had been keen to get in a friendly in the November window to allow her run her eye over players and after a search for opposition, Morocco have agreed to play Ireland, in Marbella, on Monday November 14 at the end of an eight-day training camp.

"It has been a challenge to find an opponent at such short notice but we are really pleased that we can confirm this training camp in Marbella followed by a game against Morocco which will represent an ideal test as we begin our World Cup preparations," Pauw said.

"While we would have liked to play in front of our fans, it has not been possible to find a suitable opponent for a home fixture so we will have to wait until next year to thank our fans for their unbelievable support that helped us to achieve qualification to our first ever World Cup.

"We have international windows in February, April and June next year to continue our preparations for the World Cup and we are busy working on our plans around those dates. But, right now, we want to make the most of this camp which gives us the opportunity to see all of our players playing under the type of pressure that you only get in international football."

