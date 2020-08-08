Paul McGrath and Anne O'Brien inducted into FAI Hall of Fame

The Football Association of Ireland have confirmed that Paul McGrath and Anne O'Brien have both been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Paul McGrath and Anne O'Brien have been inducted into the FAI Hall of Fame.

McGrath enjoyed a legendary career in green, taking part in Ireland's most famous days at Euro '88 and the World Cup in both 1990 and 1994. The former Man United and Aston Villa star won 83 caps between his debut in 1985 and his international retirement in 1997.

O'Brien passed away in 2016 but enjoyed an illustrious career with the Irish team as well as in the Italian league, where she won six titles.

FAI Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn, who played alongside McGrath for many years with Ireland, said: "I have to admit that I was a little bit star struck when I met Paul at Abbotstown to present him with Hall of Fame award – and I played with him! That just tells you the stature of the man.



"The word legend can be used very freely these days but Paul is just that, a legend of world football and not just an Irish hero. He was there for all the great days of the Jack Charlton era and it was a pleasure to play with him and be around him in those Ireland squads.



"Paul is a very humble man to this day and to meet him again was such a pleasure. He is one of the greatest players we have ever seen and his arrival into the FAI’s Hall of Fame is so well deserved."

Paul O'Brien, Anne's brother who accepted the award on her behalf, added: "This is a fantastic honour to recognise what Anne did. She would have been delighted with this and our family are very appreciative for it. We'd like to thank the FAI for remembering Anne and what she did in her footballing career."

Online Editors