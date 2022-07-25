| 15.4°C Dublin

Past failures are holding back Swedes as England and France rise towards top

Louise Quinn

Expert view

England's Millie Bright (left) and Spain's Esther Gonzalez in action. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire Expand

England's Millie Bright (left) and Spain's Esther Gonzalez in action. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Football's equivalent of a hangover can last for some amount of time.

And I think that’s what we are seeing in the Euros with Sweden and how they have performed. They have done well enough to get out of the group and get into the last four, where they play England in the quarter-final tomorrow.

