Past failures are holding back Swedes as England and France rise towards top

Football's equivalent of a hangover can last for some amount of time.

And I think that’s what we are seeing in the Euros with Sweden and how they have performed. They have done well enough to get out of the group and get into the last four, where they play England in the quarter-final tomorrow.

But Sweden, to me, are still suffering from what happened to them at the Olympics, where they ‘only’ finished second, beaten by Canada. The Swedes haven’t been the same since and they’ll need to be a lot better to beat England tomorrow.

They are a good side, but they’ve not shown it in the Euros so far. I’ve found them underwhelming, they’re not finishing off chances as I know Sweden, at full tilt, can do. They are missing that cutting edge, they are making the games more difficult than they should be, which makes me think England – who still haven’t really been tested at the tournament – can cope with them.

I know how Sweden can play and against Belgium the other night they didn’t use the width like they should, they didn’t pull the Belgians here, there and everywhere.

Sweden play a higher line than most teams so they can cope with top teams; England will also play a high line that could open up the game for the likes of Stina Blackstenius. She scored a great goal the other night that was offside, just by the smallest of margins, and they have also missed some easy chances. I’d have liked to see Sweden do far more against Belgium.

It does take my mind back to last year and the Olympics, and the comedown from that defeat. That disappointment seems to have lingered now they are back in tournament football. There were maybe signs of that when we played Sweden in the recent qualifiers and we took points off them.

We caught Sweden on days when they were beatable; we could have taken a point off them at home as well as the away game. We didn’t create enough chances to win it but their form overall is not what it was.



Now, do they have the quality to do it? Absolutely, but they need to have a 10 out of 10 game, and they also need England to be like they were against Spain in their quarter-final.

England were not fully at it as Spain should have taken advantage, so Sweden need to be on their game to take that opportunity if it arises.

I feel for Spain that they are out, but football is harsh. Spain defended really well; even for England’s first goal Spain had all the bodies back that they needed, it was just that slight lapse in concentration that cost them. They stood off when the cross came in for the goal, not tracking runners. England kept knocking at the door and got their win.

Some teams have that knack of playing tournament football, starting off only okay but getting better as they get closer to the business end.

And Sweden can do that, but they need to improve, they’ve not been as tidy with the ball as they should be, not bringing their better players into the game: Kosovare Asllani had a great game against Belgium... but they should have had the game put to bed far earlier than they did. They need Asllani in the game more as she’s so hard to play against.

Spain did test them, but didn’t create enough chances to really work that English defence. Sweden have been creating the chances and not putting them away. If they can find those spaces between the centre-back and the full-back, let Blackstenius really go to town on them and make England work, we’ll see a proper game and the Swedes have a chance.

That’s not ruling England out. Millie Bright is having the tournament of her career; she makes it look easy when what she does is so hard, she wins her tackles and her headers without much fuss, which keep the pressure off the rest. Leah Williamson is as solid as they come, so England have a defence that needs to be broken down. But are the Swedes clever enough to do it?

If Sweden do go out at the semi-final stage it will be a major disappointment, and there will be an inquest as to why they didn’t make the final at least. We all know that they had this idea of printing how they can be beaten on their jerseys – that was a good marketing ploy but maybe there was a slight arrogance there as well. If you make a statement like that, you have to back it up and keep winning and that jersey idea may come back to bite them.

Sweden might also come into the semi-final admitting that they’ve not been at their best. I know they have the quality but I need to see more of it. So I think it will be an England-France final on Saturday.

Germany have been going along nicely, Germany v France is very hard to call. France were on fire in the group stage but found it hard to break down the opposition in the knockout phase. Germany have been solid. They don’t create many chances, but they score the ones they do create and that’s a massive asset in tournament football.

Their holding midfielder Lena Oberdorf is superb, a really classy player for someone so young. She’s been Germany’s best player to date. People don’t see the work she does and a player like her, on form, could turn it, but France may just shade it to get to the final.