Part of our past will always belong to Jack Charlton

Tommy Conlon

Elegy to Irish manager becomes a lament for all of our beginnings and all our ends

Homecoming: Jack Charlton and the Republic of Ireland players on their way into Dublin city centre in July 1990. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Homecoming: Jack Charlton and the Republic of Ireland players on their way into Dublin city centre in July 1990. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Homecoming: Jack Charlton and the Republic of Ireland players on their way into Dublin city centre in July 1990. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Italia ’90 and all that? Maybe it’s time to lock the door and throw away the key. We’ve been banging on about it long enough.

We don’t need to see David O’Leary’s penalty again. We don’t really need to see John Healy crying again and we definitely don’t need to hear another round of Olé Olé Olé again. This viewer was thinking all those things as we watched Finding Jack Charlton on the box last weekend. But while thinking those things I also noticed I was smiling as those exact scenes were replayed on screen. It is hard to escape nostalgia’s siren call.

Those images have become a memory loop so deeply embedded in the mind, it’s like the reel of film that first captured them has been implanted in our brains via a silicon chip. We are triggered to respond with a fond smile every time they flicker on the retina. For the last 30 years those scenes have gone round and round and round the national play yard, like a carousel at a funfair that was never switched off.

