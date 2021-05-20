Packie Bonner set for FAI return with EGM nomination as independent director on cards

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Packie Bonner in attendance at a FAI Coach Education Goalkeeping Conference in his role as UEFA Technical Advisor. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

The FAI is to nominate former technical director Packie Bonner as one of their new independent directors at Sunday’s EGM.

Bonner, who turns 61 on Monday, spent seven years at the association as technical director, only to be made redundant once the carnage from John Delaney’s disastrous Vantage Club ticket scheme began to bite their finances.

Speaking last year, the Donegal native admitted he would consider assisting the FAI rebuild its reputation following the demise of their long-time chief executive.

The 80-times capped goalkeeper – who played at Euro ’88 and two World Cups in 1990 and 1994 – has since worked in the media and as a coaching consultant at UEFA.

The FAI must add two additional independent directors to their board as part of the conditions laid out in the €35m rescue package overseen by the state in January 2020. Specific categories of commercial and high performance were laid out in the advertisement listed last month, with Bonner earmarked for the latter.

Read More

Whereas Delaney and his board had ignored a recommendation in the 2002 Genesis Report to introduce external directors, a governance review in June 2019 led by Sport Ireland initially prescribed four outsiders on the 12-person committee.

That was upgraded to six by then sports minister Shane Ross before the deal to save the FAI from potential insolvency was signed.

While a rump of the FAI council were unhappy at ceding additional powers to independent directors, a rule change facilitating the casting vote switching to the President smoothed the process.

As eight football directors into six seats doesn’t go, one of the League of Ireland representatives, Martin Heraghty, has already offered to step away.

A scrummage for survival is underway between the others, with existing board members Dave Moran and Ursula Scully challenging incumbents Gerry McAnaney and Paul Cooke for President and Vice-President in elections at the EGM.

Current 12-person FAI board:

Gerry McAnaney (President), Paul Cooke (Vice-President), Dave Moran and John Finnegan (Amateur section reps), Dick Shakespeare and Martin Heraghty (League of Ireland reps), Ursula Scully (Schoolboy/girls), Joe O’Brien (Minority groups), Roy Barrett (Independent Chairman), Liz Joyce, Catherine Guy and Robert Watt (Independents).