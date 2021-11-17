Packie Bonner says FAI board ‘encouraged’ by Ireland’s progression ahead of Kenny contract decision

FAI board member Packie Bonner says all top-table members will give their opinion at the next scheduled meeting, adding that Stephen Kenny's contract situation will be dealt with in due course.

The Italia '90 hero refused to state where he stood on the matter, while stating he was 'very happy' with recent results and encouraged by the contribution of older players.

Bonner was reluctant to give a timeline on how things might pan out for Kenny - the expectation is that he will be awarded a contract extension for the European Championships although some pundits have called for a mini-extension to cover the remainder of the Nations League beyond next June.

"That decision will be made eventually and I think everybody knows that," said Bonner.

"The next board meeting we are going to have a review of the World Cup campaign in its entirety. All of us will give our opinion on that and then Stephen's contract will be dealt with. We've all been encouraged, it's a progression, we've all been encouraged by what's happened.

"I'm glad to see the senior team do so well, glad for the older players on the senior team, their confidence is back. Shane Duffy was up with Celtic, he had a tough time. I sat down and talked to him about it.

"Can I also say our underage teams are so important to what happens to the senior team. They don't get international experience and European experience at our clubs - most of them. We're going to have a problem now with Brexit.

"Our underage teams are so vital to the future and what we're going to do. If they have success, like we did in Brian Kerr's days, some of those players came out and helped Mick McCarthy."

Bonner shrugged off the suggestion that he would be interested in taking over the new Director of Football role created by the departure of Ruud Dokter.

"I'm on the board, I'm quite happy with what I'm doing at this moment in time and want to continue that role," said Bonner, who came back in as an independent director earlier this year.

"The Director of Football will be a big position and an important position and whoever gets it will have a job to do going forward."

Bonner and FAI President Gerry McAnaney - who echoed his colleague's response on the contract matter - were speaking at an event run in tandem with UEFA's Grow programme which presented information measuring the value of football participation in Ireland from a societal perspective.

It estimates that the amateur and grassroots strand of the sport delivers around €1.8bn to the economy, information that will be used to lobby government and industry figures in the hope of attracting additional investment.

Work carried out by Substance, a UK based research and development company, compiled figures based around the impact of around 221,000 registered players and almost 43,000 registered volunteers.

Findings indicate that health savings are in the region of €1.14bn, with the economic impact of social benefits coming in at €303.87bn and direct contributions to the economy - such as investment and consumer spending - totalling €355.25m with Ger McDermott, the FAI's Grassroots Director, saying these estimates are conservative as they do not account for recreational players.