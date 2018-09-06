'Outclassed, outplayed, out-thought' - Former Ireland stars rip into Martin O'Neill's flops after Wales drubbing

Former Ireland defender Phil Babb lashed into Martin O'Neill's Ireland side as he suggested they were 'outclassed, outplayed, out-thought' in the 4-1 UEFA Nations League opener against Wales in Cardiff.

After chaotic build-up to the game that saw Declan Rice and Harry Arter drop out of the squad for differing reasons, a lightweight Ireland side were battered as Ryan Giggs secured his first competitive win as Wales boss.

Now the post mortem from a disastrous week for the national team can begin, with Babb lashing O'Neill's men and suggesting the performance in Cardiff was no acceptable.

"Outclassed, outplayed, out-thought....and I have not said that in many years for an Ireland side," Babb told Sky Sports. "It was so one-side that it beggars belief. They didn't have the answers and looking at the absentees, I don't think they'd have made a difference.

"No communication, no defensive awareness and that us a big problem because Ireland have been so good away from home recently. Tonight, they had nothing.

"Wales were enjoying their football and playing with a smile on their face. Ireland could not live with them. The different between the two sides was vast."

Former Ireland midfielder Keith Andrews admitted he was 'petrified' that Ireland would lose by a landslide score, with the second half not proving to be as devastating as the first, with a consolation goal from Shaun Williams the only high point of the night for O'Neill.

"We were architects of our own downfall to a degree and Wales took full advantage of a poor Irish performance," said Andrews.

"Wales were slick in every thing they did and I was petrified when Wales went ahead early here. I don't know what Ireland were doing. There was no plan."

Meanwhile, Kevin Kilbane suggested Ireland took nothing from their drubbing in Wales, as the crisis engulfing O'Neill and Keane deepened.

"That was a hard watch," declared Kilbane. "We have been very good with our organisation but tonight we were anything but, and Wales were in cruise control in the second half.

"It was a very easy victory for the hosts. Everything came good for Wales tonight but we were very poor and there were no positives we could take from that game."

Online Editors