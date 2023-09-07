‘Our effort was good. We’re not at their level’ – Stephen Kenny believes Ireland can bounce back against Netherlands

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is pictured after the Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to France at Parc des Princes in Paris, France. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny has admitted his Ireland team need to find another level against the Netherlands to keep their Euro 2024 hopes alive after a tough night in Dublin.

Kenny had no complaints about a two goal reverse in Paris, conceding his side were ‘comprehensively’ outplayed by a world class French side who scored a goal in either half.

While the Netherlands stormed back to form with a comfortable dismissal of Greece in Amsterdam, the Dubliner has challenged his side to deliver a career best in comparatively calmer waters back on home soil – with a capacity crowd roaring them on.

“I’ve said to the players that most of them haven’t played against a team like that (France) ever and they may never play against a team as good as that again – for some of our players,” said Kenny.

"That’s an exceptional team. . We were deservedly defeated. That’s unquestionable. Our morale is good. Our effort was good. We’re not at their level.

“We pushed France to the pin of their collar at home. The games in the Aviva are different. We’ve won three of our last four competitive games at home. Our morale is good.

“The energy of the home crowd has been special in those games, It’s been electric and we need that again on Sunday, to pull out the performance of our lives, that’s what we’ve got to do.”

Kenny said he was frustrated by the concession of another goal in the five minutes after half-time, a feature of all three Group B defeats for his charges this year. But his focus was on looking forwards not backwards.

“I’m not happy about conceding a goal after half-time, I’m not happy about that at all,” he said.

“It’s just about getting ready for Sunday now, we know that if Holland beat Greece tonight and we beat Holland, we’re level (with the Dutch) on Sunday. We’ve got Greece at home and Gibraltar away in October so it’s that big for us. We know it’s that big for us.

“I can’t be critical of the players. They’ve given everything of themselves. It’s about recovering now, it will take a lot out of them.”

Enda Stevens and Will Keane are set to miss out due to injuries sustained in Parc des Princes, but Matt Doherty will be available after serving a ban with Kenny planning to call up at least one replacement to this squad.