Open champion Shane Lowry visits Ireland squad ahead of crunch Euro qualifier

Open champion Shane Lowry paid a visit to the Ireland senior squad as they prepare for Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland.

The Offaly native, who scooped his first major in July by claiming the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush, brought the famous trophy with him as Ireland players got their chance to see the silverware up close.

Ireland take on Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday as they bid to keep their unbeaten Euro 2020 qualifying record going.

They will then face Bulgaria in a friendly at the same venue next Tuesday.

The 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry on a visit the Republic of Ireland team hotel in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Online Editors