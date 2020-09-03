One point rescued, but two points lost - Ireland could regret Sofia slip-up when World Cup draw rolls around

Here are five things we learned from Ireland's 1-1 draw against Bulgaria in Stephen Kenny's first game as manager.

1. Stephen Kenny wasn’t joking when he said he would go down the Frank Sinatra road of ‘I did it My Way’. Dropping the skipper and leaving out James McClean and Shane Long too were serious calls by the new boss on his first outing in the job. Maybe he wanted to try players out in certain positions in advance of the Euro play-off against Slovakia next month. But Kenny was laying down the law straight off.

2. Yes, we passed the ball a lot, but we gave the ball away quite a few times, something that might be costly against better opposition. The lads will take time to come to terms with what Kenny wants, but he will not want them to concede possession as easily as Matt Doherty and Jeff Hendrick did at times in Sofia.

3. The issue of the killer pass continues to bedevil Irish football. Yes, we had the ball at our feet quite a bit, but Irish players still couldn’t find the pass or trick that would open an international defence – such as the superb through ball that led to Bulgaria’s 56th minute goal. You can change manager, players, formation – but that lack of some method of forcing an opening is a constant in our recent international football fortunes. Again, we scored from a set-piece.

4. Adam Idah might be a prospect for the future. A teenager playing as a lone striker at this level is a hard ask, but the Norwich City lad worked hard and was holding up the ball well as he must do in the system Kenny is using. It’s vital for Ireland that he gets games for the Canaries when the English Championship starts.

5. We got an away draw but this should have been an away win. And will that hurt us at the end of November when the World Cup qualifier draw is made? Ireland need every point we can get from our seven, or possible eight, matches this Autumn to get a second-tier seeding in that draw in Amsterdam. Yes, we scrambled one point at the end, but it was two let slip away.

Online Editors