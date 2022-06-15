| 14.2°C Dublin

One of the worst nights England has endured in decades

Miguel Delaney

Hungary's Adam Szalai celebrates with the corner flag after their side's 4-0 victory over England in the Nations League, League A Group 3 match at Molineux, Wolverhampton last night. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Hungary's Adam Szalai celebrates with the corner flag after their side's 4-0 victory over England in the Nations League, League A Group 3 match at Molineux, Wolverhampton last night. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

This can no longer be written off as meaningless. The Nations League has instead produced England’s worst ever home defeat to a side from outside the old “home nations”, and worst in all since 1928, as Hungary symbolically surpassed their own famous 6-3 of 1953.

We might well see a similar inquest. This obviously can’t be dismissed as just the Nations League any more. There felt more to it than fatigue or circumstances.

