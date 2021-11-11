Once dropped but now revived – Shane Duffy and the old guard answer Ireland’s call

IT was Portugal, on a rainy night in Lisbon, who really exposed the cracks in the fragile edifice of Jack Charlton's great Ireland team, opening gaps which Holland cruelly smashed open a few weeks later to end the most successful team Irish football ever had, quietly ushering heroes like Paul McGrath and John Aldridge that bit closer to the exit door. No longer winning matches, the senior players were also losing to Father Time.

Stephen Kenny has given youth its fling in his tenure as Ireland manager, Gavin Bazunu – surely one of the few, possibly the only – teenager playing in World Cup action at senior level, a boy trusted to do a man's job, playing in goal against a player who destroys older and more experienced professionals.

But while the players who Kenny hoped would lead the march of a nation – Idah, Connolly, Parrott, Knight – bide their time, the old guard have once again shown up for Kenny and Ireland, instead of being shown up.

This is, after all, a country for old men, and with the younger talents delivering displays that still carry question marks, Kenny can head into 2022 knowing that he can rely on his older heads to lead the way, as they did against a Portugal side who, for all their talent and skill, looked akin to a rabble in the last 10 minutes, hard to tell form afar who was covered with Champions League fairy dust and who were the lads from Rotherham, Sheffield United and Wigan.

Seamus Coleman, Jeff Hendrick and Shane Duffy have a lot in common, are around the same age, make up 75% of the four-strong Premier League contingent in the current starting XI, but also share one unwanted trait: they have all been dropped by Kenny. They've all faced tough times at club level, spells out through injury or being deemed not good enough to play by their club managers.

But the trio of old stagers strode the big stage in Dublin on Thursday night, and played with the confidence which has been lacking so often in recent times, either the dark days of the end game under Martin O'Neill or that long winless run under Kenny.

Pick a moment from their showreel against Portugal: when Hendrick just bullied Goncalo Guedes off the ball in the 16th minute, when Coleman fought a one-v-one tussle with Ronaldo early in the second half, or when Duffy calmly shepherded the ball out on 67 minutes, when in competition with Portugal sub Rafael Leao, a man against a boy. AC Milan player Leao, struggling to get anything from his Derry-born marker, then suffered the ignominy of being a substitute who was himself substituted, once Pepe was shown the door by a Spanish referee who looked more like a starry-eyed autograph hunter than a fair-minded whistler.

Coleman is now 33 but played like a spry 25-year-old; he spent much of this game tracking RB Leipzig man Andre Silva, a handy player who averages a goal every four games for Portugal but who was about as threatening as Peter Andre. Coleman's night was summed up in one glorious moment two minutes into the second half when he found himself in a one-on-one with Cristiano Ronaldo, in front of the South Stand supporters. Coleman just shrugged off one of the game's all-time greats, Coleman making it clear that, despite the disparity in their fame and pay packets, the captain's armband on their arms made them equals.

Hendrick and Duffy turn 30 next year, Coleman will be 36 when Euro 2024 comes around, but all three have shown, albeit late in the campaign, that while veterans like Darren Randolph and James McCarthy have exited the stage, those three are key players. If Portugal can be dealt with at home, that feeds into hope that other nations, big and small can also be coped with.

Of course there are caveats from this game and from the recent run. Yes, Qatar are a poor side and Ireland's admirable 3-0 win in Azerbaijan is now measured against the fact that Luxembourg went to Baku and won 3-1.

So the display against Portugal also had to be balanced against (a) what team they picked and (b) their intentions for the game. It may sound facetious when they have players from Manchester United, Roma, Paris St Germain and Valencia in their starting XI, but this was not far off a B side for Portugal. Six players were one booking away from missing Sunday's decider at home to Serbia and coach Fernando Santos showed his hand by resting five of them.

Portugal played like a side who didn't need a win, would happily take a draw, could even survive a defeat, but seemed keen to use as little sweat as possible - bigger things await them at home to Serbia on Sunday. If Serbia, a team who know about frustration in Dublin, were watching, they will have been enthused at how toothless Portugal were and how controlled the likes of Duffy and Coleman were, while Ireland’s attack didn’t work Rui Patricio enough to suggest the game could be won. For real progress to be made by Kenny, chances have to be finished as did not happen on this occasion.

There were some nervy times for the Portuguese, though they got the point which means that a draw will do at home to Serbia. But it's to be expected that, just as Dragan Stojkovic was pilloried in the Belgrade media after 'only' drawing in Dublin, Fernando Santos will wake up to some pretty nasty front pages in the highly-demanding Portuguese sporting media today.

Kenny was criticised by some on this island for “humiliating” Coleman by dropping him, the same line was put about regarding Duffy’s demotion to the bench, and the manager’s call to leave out Hendrick in Belgrade a few months ago was a big one. Kenny did his job, and now the older soldiers have stood up for Kenny, hinting at better days to come.