On the pitch and off it, Ireland will need Séamus Coleman’s experience and personality for Euros tilt

Daniel McDonnell

Séamus Coleman control the ball during the Euro 2024 qualifier defeat to France at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Kylian Mbappé of France in action against Séamus Coleman, right, during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
It’s an image that is engrained in the mind because of the fear that it would be remembered as a parting one.

Ireland are nine minutes from defeat in the heat of Yerevan last June, and the giddy local crowd pay no heed to a change that spells the end of Séamus Coleman’s summer. The visiting captain hobbles around the perimeter as his colleagues labour to a miserable defeat.

