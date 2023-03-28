It’s an image that is engrained in the mind because of the fear that it would be remembered as a parting one.

Ireland are nine minutes from defeat in the heat of Yerevan last June, and the giddy local crowd pay no heed to a change that spells the end of Séamus Coleman’s summer. The visiting captain hobbles around the perimeter as his colleagues labour to a miserable defeat.

He doesn’t play in the three games that follow and when we see him again in Scotland three months later, it’s as a late sub for Matt Doherty in a vain attempt to prevent the game slipping away from the guests. The future without Coleman appeared to be here.

We spoke too soon.

Granted, we don’t know what would have happened if Callum O’Dowda was fit for the agonising defeat to France. He was pencilled in for a start at left wing-back and this would have left Stephen Kenny with a choice between Coleman and Matt Doherty on the other side.

Would the Atletico Madrid player have been as capable of stifling Kylian Mbappe as Coleman?

It’s another hypothetical but the suspicion lingers that Coleman was the right man for this specific job.

His performance and presence made a strong case for his involvement in the big qualifying games between now and the end of the Euros road, even if a complication remains around identifying his best position within Kenny’s system.

Ireland might need something else from their right wing-back in a game they have to win and the late switch of Coleman to the right of the back three as Ireland went in search of a equaliser – with Nathan Collins switching to the other side of the defence – might prove significant in time.

There’s a compelling case for Coleman being on the pitch when it matters that goes beyond his stature.

On form, he should be.

Right now, the 34-year-old Coleman and 18-year-old Evan Ferguson are the only outfield members of the Ireland squad who know they will be selected by their Premier League manager if they are available.

This is unlikely to change between now and the end of the season.

Come June, this will matter as Kenny greets a squad that will largely comprise out-of-practice Championship players.

It would appear that Doherty, a key player for Kenny and a strong performer for him, will not play much in the meantime.

Barring injury, there’s an argument Coleman should play with the other defensive decisions shaped around it.

“He’s had a great run of games with Everton,” said Kenny, who feels Coleman has suffered because of a willingness to play through the pain barrier.

“He’s been thrown in a lot, he feels the pressure that his team is in a relegation battle and he knows he’s going to put his body on the line.

“But because he’s had that run now he looks sharp, he’s on his toes and in training looks really nimble. I don’t think his age is a factor – it’s more to do with that (injury-free run).”

Kenny has previously stated that Coleman, who turns 35 in October, could take inspiration from Stephan Lichtsteiner, the ex-Switzerland and Juventus full-back who was still operating at a high level until his retirement at 36.

However, Coleman will be 37 when the 2026 World Cup takes place so it might be a stretch for him to extend his career that far.

In reality, this means that the Euros in Germany means everything to him. Coleman struck the right tone at the Aviva about looking ahead to Greece in the summer because consolation for a stirring effort that fell short will do nothing for him.

He is now sharing a dressing-room with players who will get many more opportunities to have a crack at a major tournament. Coleman’s tally stands at one, his Euro 2016 summer.

Remember, he was considered too inexperienced for Euro 2012 by Giovanni Trapattoni. Coleman was 23, which was the average age of the team that faced Latvia last Wednesday.

Slowly, but surely, pretty much of all of his contemporaries have been phased out of Kenny’s front line.

His good friend James McClean has retained his status, the only other squad member born in the 1980s. The class of 1992 now has a different complexion.

Jeff Hendrick is no longer a regular and Robbie Brady is on the periphery. Shane Duffy seems to be heading that way. Doherty and John Egan are in the same age bracket but came on the scene later.

They have yet to enjoy a landmark big victory in the green shirt. Coleman has been there and done that and a team with promise which needs to learn how to win could do with that face around them.

Chiedozie Ogbene found another level of performance on Monday, yet it’s no coincidence that Coleman was behind him, the pair locked in deep discussion as they departed for the interval.

Kenny said afterwards that the group had enjoyed their best week “behind the scenes” since his appointment, although he failed to elaborate in detail.

John O’Shea’s appointment has added another big-game performer to the coaching ranks but there’s a ceiling to the influence of every sideline presence.

Insiders will tell you that Coleman is brilliant around the hotel but Monday proved that he can still have a big say when he crosses the white line.