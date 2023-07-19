Olympic hero Cathy Freeman inspires Australia against Ireland

Australia have called upon sporting icon Cathy Freeman to inspire the hosts ahead of tomorrow’s historic World Cup clash against Ireland – 23 years after the 400m athlete became the country’s first Aboriginal Olympian gold-medal winner.

However, Irish supersub Amber Barrett has revealed that her history girls might have an even more inspirational force on their side as they bid to create an astonishing upset in the Group B opener against the hosts.

“My mum was saying I have a shout-out at mass, so I think I have officially made it,” said the Donegal striker, who hails from the village of Milford, where Stephen Gorman is the parish priest.

“They have moved mass earlier on Thursday, so they can accommodate the 11am kick-off, so that says it all. Hopefully Jesus does us a wee favour on Thursday night.”

Meanwhile, Matildas’ boss Tony Gustavsson has enlisted the help of 50-year-old athletics legend Freeman.

“Everyone knows she is one of the biggest Aussie sporting heroes and we had a bit of a chat with her and talked to her about how she has dealt with pressures,” said veteran midfielder Avi Luik.

“She had the weight of a nation on her shoulders and she was just one, whereas we are a whole team, so we are lucky in that regard. We came away from it feeling a little bit of a weight off our shoulders. It completely inspired us.

“They played a three-minute highlight reel on YouTube of Freeman’s race. By the end of it, there was a lot of emotion going around the room.

“When they turned the lights on, we turned around and there she was. So it was a huge surprise to us. A lot of girls were very emotional. But it was an informal setting, she is such a down-to-earth girl, she is amazing. I still kind of can’t believe that happened.

“A couple of years ago we were going through some questions about who your sporting heroes were and why, and over half the team said Cathy Freeman was their hero.

“I came to find out later that the staff, because of that, tried to get her in. Bless her heart, she came in. She doesn’t do a lot of public speaking, but she did that for us. So a big thank you to Cathy and her family for doing that.

“We just sat around and asked her questions informally and she spoke back to us, just like she was a friend. We got a lot of good insight into that.

“She told us we know who we are, we know why we do this and whilst we want to perform and get results for others outside the circle, at the end of the day you believe in yourself and you do it for yourself.”

