| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Old worries still stalk Stephen Kenny ahead of looming French test

Vincent Hogan

Ireland's Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring his first senior international goal against Latvia. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire. Expand

Close

Ireland's Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring his first senior international goal against Latvia. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Ireland's Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring his first senior international goal against Latvia. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Ireland's Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring his first senior international goal against Latvia. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

From a feast on Saturday to something plainer down Lansdowne way, yet something not entirely unpalatable either.

In football, everything is propaganda until a whistle blows, the human instinct always to overplay hope, exaggerate promise. This game was a sell-out, thanks to a smart commercial strategy of twinning the tickets with next Monday’s big Euro qualifier against World Cup finalists France.

Related topics

More On Stephen Kenny

Most Watched

Privacy