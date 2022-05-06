Łódź in Poland the venue for Ireland's Nations League 'away' clash against Ukraine on June 14

The Polish city of Łódź will be confirmed as the venue for Ireland's Nations League match 'away' to Ukraine next month.

Ukraine's June schedule sees them play a World Cup playoff against Scotland, and then a possible playoff final against Wales, but they also have three Nations League games to play. They are away to Ireland on June 6 but have home ties, against Armenia (June 11) and Ireland (June 14).

For obvious reasons, they cannot play in Ukraine, but coach Oleksandr Petrakov had expressed a desire to play in Łódź (pronounded wood-zh), 140km from Warsaw, and local football officials have confirmed that the new brand new LKS Stadium is planned to host the two games, including that visit by Ireland. Ukraine's senior squad is currently on a training camp in Slovenia to prepare for their busy June fixture list.

"It looks like these matches will be played in Łódź," Adam Kaźmierczak, vice-president of the Polish FA, who is also head of the local FA in Łódź, said today.

"We have a new stadium that we want to show to Europe. There are still a few elements to be agreed, there are some problems with hotel availability, but we should deal with it."

The new stadium has a capacity of 18,000 and that would allow a significant travelling support from Ireland to attend, while Ukraine would also expect support from the local population and from the large number of Ukrainians who have been forced to move to Poland since Russia's invasion. The LKS Łódź stadium was only opened last month and is home to second-tier side LKS.